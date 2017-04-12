Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crew chief fined after Texas post-race inspection violation

Chase Wilhelm

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crew chief is a little lighter in the wallet following Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway.

In the only penalty handed down by NASCAR this week, Brian Pattie, crew chief for the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team, was fined $10,000 after one lug nut was found not properly installed during post-race inspection.

Stenhouse finished 14th in Sunday’s event and currently sits 19th in the standings.

