Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing help needy families

One of the best things about NASCAR is the community service that racers perform. Virtually every driver and team has one or more charities near and dear to their hearts that they work for.

Wednesday in Charlotte, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his Roush Fenway Racing team members gathered at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to load some 1,300 backpacks for needy families.

The volunteer work was part of sponsor Fifth Third Bank’s “Feeding our Communities” initiative.

And, since it’s the third day of the fifth month, the team also used the occasion to unveil Stenhouse’s new Fifth Third Bank paint scheme. Nothing wrong with mixing a little business with doing good work for the community, too.

.@StenhouseJr helping put the Mac and cheese in the bags because that's one of his favorites. pic.twitter.com/CHwkhdzr2N — No. 17 RFR team (@Stenhouse17Team) May 3, 2017

We're proud to partner with @FifthThird and all that they do to help people across the country on #FifthThirdDay and every day pic.twitter.com/McR2eAcAHm — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) May 3, 2017

Each one of these 1300 backpacks has seven nonperishable food items for a child in the @FoodBankonthego backpack program #FifthThirdDay pic.twitter.com/v9gxI9vGsm — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) May 3, 2017

