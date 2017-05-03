Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing help needy families

Tom Jensen

One of the best things about NASCAR is the community service that racers perform. Virtually every driver and team has one or more charities near and dear to their hearts that they work for.

Wednesday in Charlotte, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his Roush Fenway Racing team members gathered at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to load some 1,300 backpacks for needy families.

The volunteer work was part of sponsor Fifth Third Bank’s “Feeding our Communities” initiative.

And, since it’s the third day of the fifth month, the team also used the occasion to unveil Stenhouse’s new Fifth Third Bank paint scheme. Nothing wrong with mixing a little business with doing good work for the community, too.

 

 

