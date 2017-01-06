Richard Petty hopes to top $535,000 mark with new Mustang up for auction

Richard Petty doesn’t fool around when it comes to putting one of his customized Ford Mustangs up for auction.

The last time he did it, a customized Mustang built by his company, Petty’s Garage, brought in more than half a million dollars that was donated to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The exact total of that winning bid at auction was, in fact, a cool $535,000. That was when Petty’s Garage auctioned off a customized 2015 Mustang a couple years back.

Now Petty is doing it again, offering up a 2017 customized Mustang with the proceeds again going to the PVA.

Petty, the seven-time NASCAR Premier Series champion, will be at Mecum’s Auto Auction in Kissimmee, Fla., on Jan. 14 to ensure bidders of the 2017 Mustang’s uniqueness and to see what the latest prize from his Petty’s Garage collection brings in for his favorite charity.

You want some details? Here they are, as the vehicle is described on the Mecum.com auction website:

The Petty’s Garage GT is chock full of Ford Racing and Roush Performance equipment, and many other custom features. Its Coyote 5.0L V-8 is fitted with a Whipple Stage 3 supercharger and is estimated by Cheek to produce a monumental 850 HP through a 6-speed manual transmission with a Barton Industries short-throw shifter. In addition to the car’s custom paint, PVA logos, Katzkin leather-interior kit with embroidered headrests and many other one-off parts, Petty’s Garage contributed their adjustable front and rear sway bars, 3-way adjustable coilovers, 4-wheel power disc brakes with Blue Petty calipers, Petty Blue shift knob and Continental Force Contact tires on 20-inch HRE FF01 wheels.

Petty’s Garage was founded by Petty and specializes in the building and restoring of muscle cars and vintage cars. Petty also remains a co-owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, which fields the No. 43 Ford for driver Aric Almirola in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series.

Will Cheek, Petty’s Garage aftermarket and restoration sales manager, said “The King” himself was “extremely involved” in this latest project “and that’s something unique.”

Soon we’ll see if that and the fact that Petty will be on-site in person drives the price of the customized Mustang up even higher at auction.