Report: NASCAR To Add Segments To Cup Races In 2017

Saturday evening word came out that NASCAR would make an announcement on Monday in regards to changing their current format and point system. It would seem that those changes will include adding segments to the races.

In 36 hours we will have all of the answers for at 6:00 PM ET on Monday NASCAR will announce all of the changes they are making to the format of the races and the point system for the 2017 NASCAR season.

In the meantime, Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com is reporting that one of the changes involves adding segments to the races. The report says that this will encourage drivers to fight hard for spots on the track early and often during the race.

NASCAR is expected to divide races into segments, and drivers would get points depending on their running order at the end of each segment, according to industry sources. The news conference Monday is expected to detail the new points distribution system with the goal that drivers will have to compete for spots early in the event rather than having the option to bide their time until the end of the race before making a move. NASCAR currently awards points on a 40-to-1 scale from the highest to the lowest finisher among its 40 drivers. A driver who wins gets three bonus points, while a driver who leads a lap gets one bonus point and the driver who leads the most laps gets an additional bonus point. The way a driver qualifies to get into NASCAR’s version of its playoffs — the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with points as the tiebreaker — is not expected to change. NASCAR also has explored ways to make regular-season performance more meaningful in the playoffs, with the current format allowing drivers to carry over their bonus points from wins only into the first round.

At first glance I am sure that many NASCAR fans will scoff at the above suggestion and write it off as something that will not works, is too confusing and is not needed. In the end all of those things might prove true, but we should wait to pass judgement until Monday, when we at least are told in detail about the changes.

Until then we are left wondering if NASCAR is going to do something that makes the product better or if this is an attempt at change just for the sake of making a change. Monday’s press conference will be interesting, as will watching all of this unfold during the 2017 season.

This article originally appeared on