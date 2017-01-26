Religion In NASCAR: Is It Bad For The Sport?

Through a lot of changes in NASCAR, one thing that has remained true has been the sports ties to religion. However, in 2017 one has to ask if that tie is one that should still be as strong as it is.

Despite all of the changes that have been made to NASCAR over the past 20 years (and there have been plenty of them), the sport is still one that prides itself on its history and tradition. One of those traditions happens to be the pre-race invocation which is usually given by pastor from a local church from wherever the series happens to be racing that week. The invocation usually consists of the pastor or preacher thanking the lord (or God) for various things such as the weather, the fans, the drivers etc. Often times the invocations asks for protection over the drivers and fans and wishes everyone in attendance a safe race. The invocation then ends with the speaker saying something along the lines of “in Jesus’ name Amen.”

At Texas pre-race in 2016 the pre-race invocation took an interesting twist when Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the famous Duck Dynasty clan led the group prayer. Robertson’s prayer touched on bibles, guns and the need to get a “Jesus Man” in the White House. Robertson used the invocation as a platform to voice his own opinions which is not sitting well with some NASCAR fans.

Another member of the Robertson family sang the National Anthem (and not very well mind you) but that’s another story for another day.

That pre-race invocation is without question the exception to the rule as opposed to the normal process in the world of NASCAR. The pre-race invocation is usually quick and light-hearted and sometimes even humorous. Every now and again you might get an invocation that has some stronger religious undertones and then once in a while you will get what we witnessed on that Saturday in 2016.

Although that Saturday invocation is not the norm, when it does happen one has to ask whether or not NASCAR should allow a platform for such things to take place.

One of the biggest things that plagued NASCAR for a while was the perception that it was a “southern” or “redneck” sport. Over time NASCAR has continued to evolve they have done a terrific job of distancing themselves from that perception while at the same time bringing in new fans. While NASCAR still may be dominant when it comes to their fans in the south, it has also branched out to other regions of the country and even the world.

For a sport that is trying to become a global success is it appropriate to attach a certain religion or religious tone to yourself? For a sport that might have several drivers who might not believe in God or religion is it appropriate to hold the pre-race invocation. For a sport that is trying to reach out to different cultures around the world who may believe in a higher power other than God, is it appropriate to have the invocation?

I will be the first one to tell you that I do not believe that the pre-race invocation has any impact on fans, viewers or ratings. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone out there feels the same way that I do. Given the world that we live in today some would commend NASCAR for continuing this tradition while others might condemn them for holding onto a tradition that could potentially produce tense moments like the one that took place on that Saturday night.

Religion will always have a place in sports as though who believe in different religions will always be participating in sports. When it comes to NASCAR though, the question is whether or not the pre-race invocation is something that is still in the best interest of the sport. Given the climate of the world today, I believe NASCAR would face bigger issues trying to do away with the invocation than they would simply trying to better control it.

Remember what happened with the Confederate Flag in 2015?

While getting rid of the invocation might not be what is best for NASCAR, having a better handle on it might be in their best interest. NASCAR has been known for getting themselves intro tricky issues whether it be with fans via changing rules on the fly or more globally when Brian France appeared to publicly endorse Donald Trump on behalf of NASCAR. One of the easiest ways to avoid potential issues during pre-race ceremonies is simply to ask speakers not to include politics or other controversial issues in their speeches. It’s not a lot to ask for and it would go a long way to prevent something like this (or something even worse) from happening.

NASCAR has not always done a good job of supporting where they came from in an effort to get to wherever it is that they are trying to go. The one thing that they have done is kept the tradition (religion) of their roots in the sport and that is something that they cannot stop doing anytime soon. Should NASCAR make an effort to keep things like Saturday from happening? Yes, they certainly should. Should NASCAR remove religion completely from the sport? No, they shouldn’t.

