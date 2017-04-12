Radioactive from Texas: ‘IQ of a (expletive) mud flap’

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the tempers from drivers on a hot day at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson climbed from the back of the pack to score his record seventh victory at TMS on Sunday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

With a repaved racetrack, there wasn’t much racing room available for drivers to share, leading to a few angry words shared over scanners.

Check out the latest edition of Radioactive above.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!