Perfect weather for an action-packed day at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. — What a difference a day makes.

After rain washed out much of Friday’s on-track activity at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday is going to be picture perfect for Monster Energy and XFINITY Series teams at the 2.66-mile Alabama track with a zero percent chance of rain and a high of 76 degrees.

XFINITY Series qualifying kicks off Satuday’s actions at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1, followed by the Spark Energy 300 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

After Monster Energy Series drivers and teams were only able to manage roughly 14 minutes of practice Friday before the rain rolled in, qualifying for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. ET, FOX) will begin at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.

With that being said, take a walk through the Monster Energy Series garage on a beautiful Saturday morning in ‘Dega:

