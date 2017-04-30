NFL’s Morgan Moses hanging out with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — On a weekend when the National Football League conducted its annual draft, it’s fitting that a pro football player is the honorary race official for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

And it’s equally fitting that the player in question, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Morgan Moses, is hanging out at pre-race with Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is a huge Redskins fan.

Moses, a native of Richmond who attended the University of Virginia, was a third-round draft choice of the Redskins in 2014. The 6’6”, 335-pound right tackle on Thursday signed a five-year contract extension with the team.

Sunday morning at the track, Moses said he’s excited to see his first NASCAR race and hang out with Earnhardt.

“Definitely a great feeling,” said Moses. “He’s the best at his profession. So, it’s definitely great to finally meet somebody like that, especially when this is his last season going around. Being able to greet with him, hopefully talk a little bit of football, just to get to know him.”

And with NASCAR teams loading their pit crews up with former college football players, Moses said he’s already looking ahead.

“They also told me that a lot of guys that went into the NFL, or didn’t make it because of injury are on the pit crews,” Moses said of talking with team members. “They need bigger guys on the pit crews to lift the heavy things. So I told them, ‘Hey, when my (NFL) career is done, maybe you have a spot for me.’”

