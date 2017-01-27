NASCAR: What Happens When Nature Calls During A Race?

Have you ever been walking out of the office and realize that you have to go to the bathroom? Most of us say we will just go at home, but then it’s 45 minutes later and you’re still stuck in traffic. Imagine that same feeling for NASCAR drivers who might have to go to the bathroom 100 laps into a 250-lap event.

So what happens during a 500-mile race when a driver has to use the restroom? It’s not like a driver can hop out of their car during a pit stop and make a run to the porta-potty. Recently the team over at Whistle Sports sat down with several NASCAR drivers including the likes of Matt Kenseth, Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson to ask them what they do in a situation like that.

In the video below you will see how the drivers respond to that question and you will find out if they have ever found themselves in that sort of situation.

What would you do in that situation if you were a NASCAR driver?

Which of the drivers’ responses did you find to be the most entertaining or most unexpected? Be sure to comment below and let us know what you would do if you were a NASCAR driver and you had to go to the bathroom during a race.

It’s silly to think about but most fans don’t realize that going to the bathroom whenever they want is not exactly something that a NASCAR driver can do. Heck, even in other sports athletes can disappear into the locker rooms for a few moments if it is really going to be an issue. In NASCAR a driver can’t exactly disappear into their haulers for a few minutes in the middle of the Daytona 500 because you know, they need someone to be driving the car and such.

