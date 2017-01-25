NASCAR: Update On Tony Stewart Lawsuit

Last year three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart filed an appeal in his lawsuit against the family of Kevin Ward Jr. after his insurance company claimed he wasn’t covered for the incident that resulted in the death of Ward. This week Stewart has withdrawn that appeal.

UPDATE: As of this writing Tony Stewart and his legal team have not reinstated the appeal, the date to do so was January 25th. This means that Stewart will be on the hook from a financial standpoint moving forward with this lawsuit.

Bob Pockrass of ESPN was the first to report that the appeal that was filed last year by Tony Stewart and his legal time has been withdrawn via court documents.

According to court records, Stewart’s legal team has indeed filed the necessary paperwork to withdraw the appeal. In the filings no reasons were indicated as to why the appeal is being withdrawn or even Stewart and his team are actively in settlement talks with the Ward family.

Should Stewart and his team change their minds, they have until January 25th to reinstate the appeal.

The appeal came after a ruling that determined Axis Insurance Company did not have to cover legal costs and claims by the family of Kevin Ward Jr. against the three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion. It was a ruling that was made by a federal judge in July of 2016. The judge felt that Stewart’s policy did not cover the Empire Super Sprints, which was the series Stewart was racing in on Aug. 9, 2014, when Stewart’s car struck and killed Ward at Canandaigua Motorsports Park.

Should Stewart and his legal team hold true to this action it would mean that when it comes time to pay or settle (assuming that time comes) it would be Stewart who is 100 percent responsible to foot the proverbial bill. The exclusion of the insurance company also means that it’s up to Stewart how much money he spends in legal fees to fight the case and at which point (if any) he decides to go to the table to discuss or offer a settlement.

For those who might not remember, the Ward family maintains that Stewart is responsible for the death of their son due to what they believe were his aggressive and reckless actions on the track that night. Stewart and his team maintain that Ward being out of his car, under the influence of marijuana and approaching Stewart’s car with the intent to come into contact with it were all factors that led to the accident.

