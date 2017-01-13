NASCAR: Top Indvidual Race Performances From 2016

Each year there is a surprise, gutsy or dominating performance in NASCAR that makes its mark on the season. The 2016 NASCAR season was no different. Here are the top individual race performances from 2016

From the drop of the green flag to the waving of the checkered flag, anything can happen on race day. In 2016 that was no different. The NASCAR season saw two first-time winners, one of them a surprising rookie. Close finishes at the end of races that left fans on the edge of their seats. Gutsy performances by drivers in underfunded teams. A seven-time champion crowned at the end of the season after an unpredictable final 10 laps.

This list takes a look at the incredible racing performances we saw this year and narrows the field down to four finalists. Let’s take a look at some of the best race performances from 2016.

Matt DiBenedetto Finishes 6th At Bristol

Driving for underfunded BK Racing, DiBenedetto would bring home his #83 Cosmo Motors Toyota to a sixth place finish after starting from the 30th position.

A performance like this is typically seen by underfunded teams drafting their way to the front at tracks like Daytona and Talladega. But not at Bristol Motor Speedway. Where after 500 laps, not even the best drivers can survive, let alone the best equipment.

A top-ten finish at one of the toughest tracks on the circuit turned some heads. Top drivers in the sport such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised his performance. As a development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, DiBenedetto was viewed as a top talent when he broke onto the NASCAR scene, but was never able to put together successful finishes when driving for JGR.

For DiBenedetto, the result at Bristol was not only one of the top race performances of 2016, but also of his career.

Jimmie Johnson Wins In Miami, Earns 7th Championship

It’s not every Sunday that a seven-time champion is crowned. Jimmie Johnson only led three laps, the final three laps, but it was enough to score the victory and claim the record-tying championship in the 2016 season finale.

After a late-race restart and crash that hindered title contender Joey Logano and took out title contender Carl Edwards, Johnson made quick work of race-leader Kyle Larson who dominated the day leading 132 of 268 laps.

Johnson now has the most championships among active NASCAR drivers by a wide margin, which is even more scary to think about.

After 400-miles of racing, Johnson placed his car in position to not only win the race, but to win the championship. That type of situation only happens once a year. Having the opportunity to place yourself in a position to win a seventh championship only happens once in a lifetime.

Martin Truex Jr. Wins In Charlotte, Dominates Coca-Cola 600

Domination. There are no other words to describe what happened at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600 this year. Martin Truex Jr. dominated the race and scored his first ever victory in NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

Not only did Truex manage to win the longest race of the year, but he managed to lead 392 of 400 laps. That is 98% of the total laps. The feat was impressive because Truex Jr. has been known to have some bad luck throughout his NASCAR career. Whether it be a late race caution throwing a wrench in his final laps, or a blown motor midway through a race where he is leading, Truex has seen it all.

But the 2016 regular season was his personal playground and the Coca-Cola 600 was his own sandbox. Truex Jr. proved his skill set behind the wheel during this race and further proved the early season Toyota domination.

Alex Bowman Finishes 6th In Phoenix

Alex Bowman, substituting for an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr., led 194 of 324 laps on the way to a sixth place finish in what was his eighth start behind the wheel for Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman’s performance was impressive, considering the level of talent and sense of urgency he was facing at the front of the field. Bowman battled with multiple drivers throughout the day on restarts who were in positions to advance to the Championship Four at Homestead. Despite all of that, Bowman continued to take his #88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet towards the front.

The race at Phoenix was not only one of the top race performances of 2016, but also of Bowman’s career. Now the talented, young driver looks to the 2017 season with a bit of uncertainty about this future.

If Bowman was able to close out the Phoenix race with a victory, would it make his future in the sport any different? We will never know that for sure. But we do know that Bowman’s performance proved that there is some depth of young talent in the NASCAR world just waiting for that one opportunity.

