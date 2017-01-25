NASCAR: The Biggest Questions Facing Every Driver In 2017

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is only a month away which means that the duel races and the Clash at Daytona are even closer. As the 2017 season draws near, every driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has one major question facing them.

What is the one major question facing your favorite driver ahead of the 2017 NASCAR season? Does it have to do with their consistency? Does it have to do with a new or departing teammate? Does it have to do with their ability to run for a championship this season?

Here is a look at the top-25 drivers from the final standings last season (plus Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and the one major question that is facing them before the start of the 2017 season. Be sure to comment below and let us know whether or not you agree with the question that has been laid out for your favorite driver.

Clint Bowyer

Bowyer enters 2017 with Stewart-Haas Racing in the No. 14 machine. 2017 will be Bowyer’s best chance to contend to win races each and every weekend. 2017 will also be Bowyer’s first real chance to put himself in the championship picture.

Even when Bowyer won three races in 2012, he wasn’t in as good of a position as he is now.

So, when it comes to Bowyer the question is whether or not he can change the last four years of his career and make the most of his chance with SHR in the No. 14 machine. Bowyer is coming off of the worst season of his career and a repeat performance in his first season with SHR could spell the end before it spells the beginning.

Aric Almirola

2017 is all about Aric Almirola now that the second car at RPM is gone. Brian Scott retired after the 2016 season which ended a third consecutive season with three different drivers in the second car that wasn’t Almirola.

The question now is that with all of the focus on just the No. 43 car, is it enough to push the car back into the playoffs?

If Almirola has a disappointing season in 2017 it could impact his future with RPM. The No. 43 machine carries with it a lot of history however that history is nowhere near recent. Almirola has been shielded in the past by the struggles of the second car but that protection is gone. In 2017 Almirola needs to step up.

Paul Menard

Menard falls in the contract-year category this season since his contract with RCR is up following the 2017 season. The only difference is that Menard generally runs on a year-to-year deal which makes 2017 no different than 2016.

The only difference this season is that Ty Dillon is lurking in the background.

Sure, Dillon is in the No. 13 machine this season but that car is receiving extra support from RCR. If Dillon has a strong season in the No. 13 machine and Menard struggles, wouldn’t it makes sense for RCR to bring Dillon in and push Menard out? It seems like having Dillon on the team instead of funding a fourth car is a better move for business.

So the only question facing Menard this season is whether or not he can perform well enough not to lose his ride to Dillon.

Danica Patrick

Is 2017 finally the year of Danica Patrick? More importantly, is the move to Ford the move that will make Patrick and the No. 10 team relevant in NASCAR?

Patrick’s last four seasons with SHR have show marginal growth at best. Has her average finish improved each season. Yes. Has she done enough over the last four seasons to be viewed as anything more than a below-average to average driver? No.

Can the move to Ford be the catalyst for Patrick’s growth? If it can be Patrick and the No. 10 team might finally be able to find the consistency that they have been searching for since coming into NASCAR. Consistency breeds strong finishes and strong finishes get you closer to wins.

Greg Biffle

Will Greg Biffle even race in 2017? That is the biggest question that is facing the one-time face of Roush Fenway Racing.

A few weeks ago Biffle spoke on Twitter about how he has “options” for 2017 but since that time there hasn’t been much talk about what those options are. If Biffle does find a full-time ride in 2017 it will not be with a team that is as good as RFR. Considering the fact that RFR might not be the strongest team this season, Biffle’s prospects of landing a solid ride are slim to none.

Then again, maybe racing shouldn’t be Biffle’s concern this season. Maybe Biffle should do what Carl Edwards did and walk away. Regardless, the biggest question around Biffle in 2017 will be whether or not the former driver of the No. 16 machine is even going to race.

Trevor Bayne

Can Bayne emerge as the face of RFR in 2017?

Now that Greg Biffle is gone only Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are left in a two-car stable at RFR. Neither of them is the face of the team but both of them have the chance to become the face of the team in 2017. The question is whether or not Bayne can improve his on-track performance enough to become that face.

If Bayne wants to become the face of RFR he will need to find consistency in 2017. He will need to find consistency from the time they unload at the beginning of the weekend until the time the race ends at the end of the weekend. Bayne doesn’t need to win to become the face of the team, he just needs to be consistent.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

This might sound familiar because the question for Stenhouse Jr. is also whether or not he can become the face of RFR in 2017.

Now that Greg Biffle is gone only Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are left in a two-car stable at RFR. Neither of them is the face of the team but both of them have the chance to become the face of the team in 2017. The question is whether or not Stenhouse can improve his on-track performance enough to become that face.

If Stenhouse wants to become the face of RFR he will need to find consistency in 2017. He will need to find consistency from the time they unload at the beginning of the weekend until the time the race ends at the end of the weekend. Stenhouse doesn’t need to win to become the face of the team, he just needs to be consistent.

Ryan Blaney

For a while in 2016 Ryan Blaney was able to go toe-to-toe with Chase Elliott as far as solid finishes went. Eventually Blaney faded and Elliott went onto win Rookie of the Year for the 2016 season.

In 2017 Blaney will not be focused on Elliott, but instead he will be focused on winning. Can Blaney win a race in 2017?

If Blaney is going to win in 2017 it might come at a superspeedway. The No. 21 team has one of the better superspeedway programs in all of NASCAR and that could show once again in 2017. Superspeedways are not the only tracks that Blaney could win at in 2017. The 2016 rookie had 11 top-10’s in 2016 proving that the second-year driver is the real deal.

AJ Allmendinger

2016 was not the season that AJ Allmendinger and his team were hoping for. After making the playoffs in 2015, Allmendinger and the No. 47 team struggled for the majority of 2016.

Those struggles were often seen in post-race interviews where Allmendinger did not have words to describe the team’s struggles. Those frustrations were also seen at times when he took it out on other drivers, like Kyle Larson for example of the final lap of a race in which both drivers were looking at a top-10 finish.

In 2017 the question for Allmendinger is whether or not he can regain his 2015 form and have consistency on the track. Winning in 2017 would be great but if that’s going to happen the No. 47 team needs to start running better overall this season.

Ryan Newman

2014 and 2015 were terrific seasons for Ryan Newman. Newman was one spot on the track away from winning a championship in 2014 and he returned to the playoffs again in 2015. Then came the disappointment that was the 2016 season.

Newman lost his sense of consistency in 2016 and as a result he missed the playoffs for the first time as a driver with RCR.

In 2017 Newman will be looking to get back into the consistency groove. The odds of Newman winning a race in 2017 are slim but Newman has proven that he doesn’t need to win to make it into the playoffs. Consistency and playoffs will be the goal for Newman and the No. 31 team this season but the only question is can he pull it off.

Kasey Kahne

Can Kasey Kahne become relevant again in 2017?

The last time that Kahne won a race was in 2014. That also happens to be the last time that he made the playoffs. In 2014 that win came towards the end of the regular season and he departed the playoffs in the opening round.

Kahne is the weak link at HMS and it has been that way for a few seasons now.

In 2017 Kahne will look to help HMS overtake JGR as the top team in NASCAR. The only way HMS can do this is if Kahne actually starts to make a difference on the track. At the end of the 2016 season Kahne finally began to string together some solid finishes. However, if he can’t carry that momentum through 2017, it won’t matter.

Chris Buescher

Will Chris Buescher be able to find his way back to the playoffs in 2017?

In 2016 it was a rain-shortened race and some luck because of Mother Nature that helped Buescher get a win and get himself into the 2016 playoffs. After making the playoffs in 2016, it should be no secret that the No. 34 team is going to want to come back this season.

How can Buescher get back into the playoffs? Well, if he is going to make the playoffs this season he is most likely going to have to win. Chances are that Buescher and the No. 34 team are not going to be consistent enough to get into the playoffs this season based on points.

Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon finally win his first race in 2017?

2016 saw Kyle Larson win for the first time in the Cup Series. Larson and Dillon broke into the Cup Series together in 2014. Despite not winning last season, Dillon did make it to the NASCAR playoffs for the first time. Dillon’s playoff push was the result of his new found on-track consistency.

If Dillon is going to win in 2017 he is going to have to keep the consistency train rolling. When you’re running towards the front of the pack, the wins will eventually come. That’s the logic that worked for Kyle Larson and the same will work for Dillon. The only question is if that win will come in 2017.

Jamie McMurray

McMurray is in a contract season in 2017, which means that his question will be based around whether or not he can do enough to save his ride with Chip Ganassi Racing. Larson is on the rise and a part of this two-car stable that isn’t going anywhere.

If McMurray falters in 2017 there is reason to believe that the team might move on from him.

Larson needs to be paired with a teammate that can match his own star. Larson won in 2016 and seems poised to win again in 2017. McMurray doesn’t need to win to keep pace but he does need to make the playoffs. If McMurray makes the playoffs in 2017 that should be enough to get him an extension in 2018.

Brad Keselowski

Can Brad Keselowski finally make it to the final-four in the playoffs?

Keselowski has done some of the heavy-lifting at Team Penske when it comes to winning races over the last few seasons but when it comes to making it far into the playoffs, Keselowski is nowhere to be found. Keselowski won four races in 2016 but was never a factor in the championship picture.

During this time his teammate Joey Logano has been to the final-four twice. He would have gone all three seasons if not for Matt Kenseth. In 2017 Keselowski needs to fins his way into the final-four and truly make a run at his second championship.

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. has a new teammate in 2017 and everyone seems to be excited about. However, adding a car to the stable isn’t always the best. In fact, sometimes teams have faltered after expanding their operations.

Will the addition of Erik Jones hurt the on-track product of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 team?

If Truex is able to repeat his 2016 effort, he will be a contender to win a championship in 2017. The only reason Jones would hurt the No. 78 would be if resources are being spread too thin at FRR and it starts to hurt the on-track performance of his team. If the addition of Jones doesn’t takeaway from Truex, all should come up roses for the No. 78 team this season.

Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott win a race in 2017?

Elliott came close to winning a couple of times in 2016 but he was never able to make the trip to victory lane. In 2017 Elliott will be looking for his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Despite not winning in 2016, Elliott still made it to the playoffs, somewhere he will be looking to return in 2017.

While returning to the playoffs is great, winning is what it will be about for the No. 24 team.

Elliott will be looking to put the No. 24 back into victory lane and HMS back on the map in 2017. All of that can be accomplished by winning. 2016 saw Larson and Buescher win for the first time, will we see Elliott do that in 2017?

Kyle Larson

Can Kyle Larson win again in 2017?

Larson won for the first time in 2016. The win came after two seasons in which it looked like Larson could have won a handful of times. In 2016 Larson finally broke through in Michigan and got the first win.

Getting that win could pop the cork for Larson this season.

If Larson goes off and wins two or three races he will thrust himself into the championship picture. Larson is dangerous in the playoffs given his success at Homestead. If Larson ever makes it to the final-four of the playoffs he will be a legitimate contender for a title in 2017.

Kevin Harvick

Will the move to SHR hamper Kevin Harvick?

When it comes to Kevin Harvick and his teammate Kurt Busch, 2017 will all be based on whether or not there will be any hiccups with the move from Chevy to Ford. No hiccups are expected but there are sure to be a few bumps in the road with such a big transition.

If the transition goes smoothly Harvick and Busch should both end up winning races on their way to the playoffs. If things go south and both of them get off to a slow start, one would have to assume they could still make the playoffs based on points.

Only time will tell if the move to Ford will hinder the success of SHR.

Kurt Busch

Will the move to SHR hamper Kurt Busch?

When it comes to Kurt Busch and his teammate Kevin Harvick, 2017 will all be based on whether or not there will be any hiccups with the move from Chevy to Ford. No hiccups are expected but there are sure to be a few bumps in the road with such a big transition.

If the transition goes smoothly Harvick and Busch should both end up winning races on their way to the playoffs. If things go south and both of them get off to a slow start, one would have to assume they could still make the playoffs based on points.

Only time will tell if the move to Ford will hinder the success of SHR.

Denny Hamlin

Will Hamlin finally win a championship in 2017?

Hamlin has had some heartbreak throughout his career when it comes to getting close to a championship but not actually winning one. In 2017 Hamlin will look to get over the proverbial hump and win his first championship.

Hamlin is part of the best team in NASCAR which means that he should be in the running to win a handful of races this season. Hamlin won the Daytona 500 last season which means he could looks to kickoff the season with another win once again.

Matt Kenseth

Can Matt Kenseth replicate his first season with JGR and make a run at a second championship in 2017?

Do you remember Kenseth’s first season with JGR? It was that season that he won seven races and was a favorite to win the championship come playoff time. However, Kenseth fell short in the playoffs and was not able to capture his second championship.

This season Kenseth will be looking to get back the magic that he had when he first came over to JGR.

If Kenseth can reclaim that magic and win a handful of races the playoff points will put him in a great position to win a championship. Winning races and running up from will go a long way in determining a champion this season and Kenseth should be able to do both in 2017.

Kyle Busch

Will Kyle Busch lead the series in win in 2017.

All he does is win, win, win, no matter what, what, what. Yeah Kyle Busch wins and he wins a lot and in 2017 he will be one of the early favorites to lead the series in wins. With the new format and point system in place, winning will benefit Busch as it will earn him more playoff points.

In previous seasons running towards the front and winning multiple races didn’t mean much after that first win happened. Of course none of that stopped Busch from trying to win but the playoff points will now provide him with more incentive. Keep an eye on Busch this season as he could easily win four or five races this year.

Joey Logano

Can Logano finally win a championship in 2017?

Logano has made it to the final-four in the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Logano would have made it in 2015 as well if not for Matt Kenseth. Given Logano’s recent success it would make him a favorite to return to the final-four in the playoffs this season.

Should Logano get back to the final-four, it would be time for him to finally win his first championship. In order for Logano to win a title he will need to crack the puzzle that is Homestead-Miami. Logano has gone there two of the last three seasons with a chance to win a title but come up short.

In 2017 Logano cannot come up short if given another opportunity.

Jimmie Johnson

Will Jimmie Johnson win No. 8 in 2017?

Johnson took care of No. 7 in 2016 so all that is left for the seven-time NASCAR champion is winning is record-setting eighth championship. After finally topping the most recent playoff system, NASCAR went and changed it again which means that Johnson will have to win a title in a new system this season.

If Johnson is going to win a title in 2017 he will not be able to follow the same pattern as 2016.

For the middle portion of the 2016 season Johnson was somewhat of a ghost. The No. 48 team went through a series of struggles in the middle of 2016 before rebounding in the playoffs and eventually winning the championship. With the way the new format is setup, it seems unlikely that a prolonged mid-season struggle would result in a championship.

