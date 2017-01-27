NASCAR: The Big 2017 Prediction Page

The new NASCAR season means it’s time for a new big prediction page. At he start of each NASCAR season all of the writers from Beyond The Flag get together to off their predictions for some of the biggest questions entering the season.

The staff covers questions like which driver is going to lead the series in wins, which team is going have the most wins and which drivers will either surprise or disappoint during the season. All-in-all there are more than a dozen predictions made in this year’s edition of the big prediction page.

Make sure that you spend a few moments on each page in order to see each writers predictions to better decide which writer you agree with the most.

At the end be sure to comment below and let us know what you think. Did one of the writers hit the nail right on the head? Is one of the writers out of their minds? We want to know exactly what you think of everyone’s predictions this season.

How Will The 2017 Ratings Compare To 2016?

Christopher Olmstead: The new format could go either way in helping the ratings. I think it will provide better racing but it will take a few seasons to being in new fans. I say overall the ratings are about the same as 2016, maybe a bit higher across the board.

Alex Herbst: Despite NASCAR’s work to try and boost ratings and attendance, I don’t think the new format will draw in new fans, at least not this year. Old fans will turn away because of the complicated new format that does nothing in their mind to go back to the sports’ roots. I would expect ratings to either be flat or decline when compared to 2016.



Matt Lovisa: I think the ratings will see a boost with the introduction of Monster Energy and the new race structure which rewards teams with points after segments during the race. I don’t think the 2017 ratings will eclipse the best years NASCAR has seen, but I do think the ratings will be higher compared to the 2016 races.

Michael Guadalupe: I think ratings will end up slightly improving from last season. Fans are going to want to see what Monster Energy is bringing to NASCAR. With some of the younger top talent moving up too, Eric Jones and Daniel Suarez, fans will have even more reason to watch each week.

Dhruva Byrapatna: Despite NASCAR’s radical changes to the races and points format, expect to see ratings continue the slow decline we’ve seen over the past few years. Monster Energy should start bringing younger fans to the sport, but it’ll take a few years to reverse the current trend.

Kayla Gipson: Each year the Ratings for NASCAR on Fox Sports have a slight increase. Also, the past two seasons that NBC have shown of the final race of the season at Homestead have had more viewers then the final race in 2014 on ESPN. So, I see a slight increase in ratings but nothing to huge.

Dominic Lee: I believe with the changes NASCAR announced with the new stages and the new format NASCAR has in place will increase the ratings.

How Many Different Race Winners In 2017 (regular season)?

Christopher Olmstead: The 2017 season will see 15 different race winners before the start of the playoffs and that number will hold true throughout the playoffs as well as there will not be any new winners over the last 10 races of the season.

Alex Herbst: I don’t expect any more than thirteen winners in 2017. Any of the four at Hendrick Motorsports can win, and I expect three out of four at Joe Gibbs Racing to win as well. Add into that Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and the two Penske boys and you hit eleven drivers. Perhaps the one surprise winner that could bring us to twelve would be Ryan Blaney or Austin Dillon.

Matt Lovisa: In 2014 there were 13, 2015 saw 10 different winners and 2016 had 14 different winners during the regular season. So it is safe to say that between 10-14 different winners could occur. I will go with 12 different winners for the regular season

Michael Guadalupe: We will have 12 different race winners during the regular season. The same drivers we always see win races, plus a first time winner

Dhruva Byrapatna: 10. The 2016 NASCAR season was one of the strangest on record, with drivers such as Chris Buescher recording unlikely wins. Don’t expect to see that continue in 2017.

Kayla Gipson: Even though there will be more opportunities to win, drivers won’t be used to this new format. Last season we had 13, I’ll go less and say we’re only have 11

Dominic Lee: I believe we will see one or two more than last year. Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr.,Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, all pick up victories with a few surprises thrown in like A.J. Allmendinger, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez. Next: Best Driver

Which Driver Will Lead The Series In Wins?

Christopher Olmstead: Brad Keselowski will lead the 2017 season in wins. Kes is coming off of a solid 2016 performance in which he won four races. In 2017 I see him being able to win five or six times which would easily give him the most in all of the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2017 campaign.

Alex Herbst: With the new format coming in, I expect two teams will lead the charge, with Brad Keselowski leading the field in race wins. As one of the drivers who has been touting the new format the most, perhaps he can reap the benefits of the changes, much like he tried to with his format change to the All-Star Race.

Matt Lovisa: Brad Keselowski. He did it in 2014 with six and had four wins in 2016, tied for the second most

Michael Guadalupe: Going to go with Brad Keselowski on this. He had a lot of wins last season and is a driver who can run well on almost any type of track.



Dhruva Byrapatna: Kyle Busch. Joe Gibbs Racing is firing on all cylinders right now. Their flagship driver is poised for another huge year. Don’t be surprised to see Busch take home 7 or 8 wins in 2017

Kayla Gipson: This might shock some people, but, with 7 wins the past two seasons this driver is a good pick. I think Kevin Harvick will lead the drivers in the series with the most wins this season.



Dominic Lee: This is a tough question because there are so many great teams out there. But I’d have to go with Martin Truex Jr. because of the speed he showed last season

Which Team Will Lead The Series In Wins?

Christopher Olmstead: The common answer here might be JGR but I think that we will see a resurgence from HMS this season. Jimmie Johnson will have the second-most wins in the series and Earnhardt will have a few himself. I also see Chase Elliott and Kasey Kahne each winning in 2017.

Alex Herbst: Team Penske will most certainly lead the pack in race wins. Keselowski and Logano will be able to conquer the final stanza of each race heading forward, and add to their collection of victories over the years.



Matt Lovisa: Team Penske. With just two cars, teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski won seven races in 2016. In 2015 they won seven races as well and in 2014 they won 11 races. I like the chances of Team Penske to outshine the new addition to the Ford camp, Stewart-Haas Racing in 2017.



Michael Guadalupe: Joe Gibbs Racing. With Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth on the roster it’s hard to see this organization not ending up with the most wins.



Dhruva Byrapatna: Hendrick Motorsports. While Kyle Busch might end up being the winningest driver, Team Hendrick is poised to rebound from a slightly disappointing 2016 season. Chase Elliott is on the verge of his first win, and when that happens, expect many more to come.

Kayla Gipson: It’s hard not to say JGR or HMS. I’ll be different and say the Penske duo of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano

Dominic Lee: Stewart-Haas Racing. It’s a bit of a surprise given all the change in the offseason, but Tony Stewart and Gene Haas refuse to lose and while Tony Stewart won at Sonoma last season, I believe that three or four race stretch was that team’s only real shot at Victory lane and with a rejuvenated Clint Bowyer, the team has four weekly-winning capable drivers now. Next: First-Time Winners

Which Driver (if any) Will Win Their First Cup Race?

Christopher Olmstead: I think 2017 is going to see several new winners. I want to say four but I think I will stick to three. Between Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones; three of them will win in 2017. Austin Dillon will come close but he will not in this season.

Alex Herbst: Chase Elliott is my only lock to win his first Cup race in the coming year. Other contenders will be Trevor Bayne, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, and Daniel Suarez.

Matt Lovisa: I think Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney will break through for their first wins

Michael Guadalupe: Chase Elliot. He came close last year and will only improve in 2017.

Dhruva Byrapatna: Chase Elliott and Erik Jones. Elliott was on the cusp of victory so many times in 2016, while Jones has shown incredible speed in NASCAR’s lower series. Both drivers will be driving top-quality equipment, and both are completely capable of picking up a W.

Kayla Gipson: This driver is used to this format, as he run dirt track races. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., has had a few race at Bristol where he has finished second. I think Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will get it done at Bristol.



Dominic Lee: There’s a whole list of them from Suarez and Jones to Elliott and Danica Patrick. But I’d have to go with Chase Elliott because he has Cup experience already and had shots at winning last season. Next: Rookie of the Year

Who Will Win Rookie Of The Year?

Christopher Olmstead: I think it goes to Daniel Suarez and I don’t even think it’s close, regardless of whether or not Erik Jones wins a race.

Alex Herbst: Suddenly the rookie of the year battle will be intriguing. No one expected Erik Jones to have a battle for this award, but now he faces a fierce opponent in former teammate Daniel Suarez. Give Suarez the edge with strong equipment from Joe Gibbs Racing, while Jones races with Furniture Row, which could have its own growing pains.

Matt Lovisa: Erik Jones will win the honors, making it three straight years in NASCAR’s top three series he has won the award.

Michael Guadalupe: Daniel Suarez. He’s a fantastic driver and not only has an amazing team surrounding him but his JGR teammates are experience veterans.



Dhruva Byrapatna: Daniel Suarez. Jones and Suarez have both shown incredible potential, but only Suarez has demonstrated the consistency needed to lock up the Rookie of the Year Award. Ty Dillon’s Germain Racing ride won’t be a serious contender.

Kayla Gipson: It’ll be tough between Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, and Daniel Suarez. Especially with Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez both being in strong Toyota’s. At the end of the year, Daniel Suarez will be the Monster Energy Cup Series 2017 Rookie Of the Year. I think this is for this reason, Erik Jones and Ty Dillon are at the satellite team of JGR and RCR, Daniel is actually at the JGR team shop.



Dominic Lee: I believe Erik Jones will win due to the fact of his brief Cup experience. He had to step into the #11 car at Bristol for Denny Hamlin, started a race in the #18 and 3 in the #20.

Biggest Surprise Of 2017 Will Be?

Christopher Olmstead: The biggest surprise of 2017 will come from Ryan Blaney in the No. 21 machine. Blaney will win at least once and make it into the playoffs. Once in the playoffs I see him making it into the final-eight.

Alex Herbst: A pleasant surprise in 2017 will likely be the competitiveness of Chris Buescher at JTG-Daugherty Racing. After many wrote him off as a fluke for winning at Pocono and backing into the Chase in 2016, I think the #37 team will run consistently in the top 20 and make the playoffs.



Matt Lovisa: Clint Bowyer will rebound after a dreadful season with HScott Motorsports as he waited to take over Tony Stewart’s ride. A new team, manufacturer switch and a change of scenery will help Bowyer bounce back and make a run in the playoffs.

Michael Guadalupe: Trevor Bayne. Someone needs to step up at Rush Fenway racing and I think it will be Bayne

Dhruva Byrapatna: Michael McDowell. McDowell’s Leavine Family Racing #95 posted some solid top 20’s near the end of the 2016 season, including a 10th place finish in the season finale. The team is ready to become a solid mid-tier organization like Germain Racing. Expect to see more solid finishes from McDowell in 2017.

Kayla Gipson: AJ Allmeindinger is always a threat on Road courses and short tracks. I think having a teammate again will help him win a race. Maybe even more.



Dominic Lee: I feel Danica Patrick is destined to have that breakout year this season. The switch to Ford may just be what she needs as a driver. Next: Biggest Disappointment

Biggest Disappointment Of 2017 Will Be?

Christopher Olmstead: Sorry Clint Bowyer fans, but he is not going to have a great season. Bowyer has awful last season and he wasn’t all that good the season before that. Stewart won in the No. 14 in 2016 but struggled for the majority of the season outside of a solid eight-race stretch. I don’t foresee the No. 14 team or Bowyer being all that much better this season.

Alex Herbst: After having a breakout season in 2016, Austin Dillon will take a step back in the new format. While his teammates at RCR may be ready to move back into victory lane, Dillon will struggle to keep up the pace he laid down last season.

Matt Lovisa: Kasey Kahne will disappoint again in 2017, after he missed the playoffs last season. Kahne has good equipment with Hendrick Motorsports and was even outperformed by Alex Bowman in a substation role during the last few races of the season. This is a big year for Kahne and it doesn’t look like the #5 has had the speed to get it back on track.



Michael Guadalupe: Clint Bowyer. He’s in a solid ride now but I think Bowyer will disappoint.

Dhruva Byrapatna: Clint Bowyer. While Bowyer may be ready to put his disastrous stint at HScott Motorsports behind him, the fact of the matter is that the Kansas native simply isn’t a very good driver. With the Stewart-Haas team adjusting to their switch to Ford, don’t expect anything more than a first-round Chase exit from their newest driver.

Kayla Gipson: With this driver I don’t think he’ll win a race. Dale Earnhardt Jr. have been out of the race car for a while, he’ll be a little rusty. Even though he won’t win a race and won’t make it very far in the playoffs, he will make the playoffs on points

Dominic Lee: After making The Chase in 2016 and showing very good speed, I don’t think Austin Dillon can live up to his 2016 performance. Next: The Final-Four

Who Will Be The Final-Four In The 2017 Playoffs?

Christopher Olmstead: I am not going to argue and defend them, I will just hit you with them. The final-four will be Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott.

Alex Herbst: This year’s final four will be somewhat familiar to NASCAR fans. Expect to see Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, and Joey Logano in the final four.

Matt Lovisa: Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

Michael Guadalupe: Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.



Dhruva Byrapatna: Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth. Busch and Logano return to the top 4, while Elliott makes his first appearance in what could be his breakout season. Kenseth has barely missed out on the top 4 the past two years; 2017 will be the year he makes the leap

Kayla Gipson: This one is tough, especially since the season haven’t started. However, I think it will be a mixture of guys who like to win a lot and guys who are very consistent. Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano, will make their second appearance in back to years with thier wins. While Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch will be there in the final four, they might not have many wins as the other two, but, both are always consistent.



Dominic Lee: My final four would be Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch. Next: Making The Playoffs

Which Driver Will Make The Playoffs After Missing Them In 2016?

Christopher Olmstead: I am not going to reach too far on this one as I think that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the playoffs via winning a race after missing half of the 2016 season.

Alex Herbst: Welcome back Kasey Kahne to the playoff contention race! The #5 team will make a big jump from their 2016 struggles. I expect Kahne to win at least one race in 2017.

Matt Lovisa: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer. With Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards both out of the picture and Chris Buescher as a fluke from 2016, there are a minimum of three spots up for grabs. Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer both have top notch teams and equipment. Erik Jones will run up front enough and Ryan Blaney will just make it in at 16th.

Michael Guadalupe: Ryan Newman and Dale Jr.



Dhruva Byrapatna: AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer. Allmendinger should be able to squeeze out a win at either Martinsville or one of NASCAR’s road courses. Kahne and Bowyer, on the other hand, have nowhere to go but up after a disappointing 2016 season.

Kayla Gipson: How can I not say Clint Bowyer. With a new team and new manufacturer, Clint will be on fire this season. I expect him to win a few races.

Dominic Lee: I think Clint Bowyer makes the playoffs in his first year at Stewart-Haas Racing in his new No. 14 car. Next: Missing The Playoffs

Which Driver Will Miss The Playoffs After Making Them In 2016?

Christopher Olmstead: Everyone is going to say Chris Buescher here because it’s the easiest way to go. Instead, I will go with either Jamie McMurray or Austin Dillon. I expect both to have lesser seasons than 2016 and as a result one of them (if not both) will miss the playoffs in 2017.

Alex Herbst: As discussed earlier, Austin Dillon may have a hard time adapting to the new format. I expect the #3 car to miss this year’s playoffs, though his RCR teammate Ryan Newman will be near the bubble.

Matt Lovisa: I don’t see Chris Buescher winning again, despite joining JTG Daugherty Racing. Jamie McMurray will be the odd man out when competing with Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney for the final two spots in the playoffs.



Michael Guadalupe: Kurt Busch and Jamie McMurray.

Dhruva Byrapatna: Taking out the obvious answer in Tony Stewart, Chris Buescher and Jamie McMurray likely won’t be making repeat Chase appearances. Buescher has talent, but without better equipment will be unlikely to pick up a win in JTG Daugherty equipment. McMurray, on the other hand, is 40 years old and on the back nine of his career–his 13th place finish last year is essentially his ceiling.

Kayla Gipson: Unlike Clint Bowyer, who is used switching teams and manufacturers. Chris Buescher isn’t used to that and will miss the playoffs this year. Not only is he switching teams but going from Ford to Chevy is a big leap.



Dominic Lee: I believe Chris Buescher misses the playoffs this season. He won a rain-shortened race last season with Front Row Motorsports and this season moved to JTG Daugherty Racing, however, I don’t see him being able to jump up and challenge the likes of Johnson, Busch and Harvick for victories. Next: 2017 Champion

Which Driver Wins The Championship In 2017?

Christopher Olmstead: Johnson was my pick last season so how can it not be Jimmie Johnson this season? This team has accomplished so much in NASCAR and now they will be hungrier than ever coming off of their seventh title. We have seen Johnson run off a bunch of championships in a row before. While I don’t see him winning the next four, I do see him winning No. 8 this season.

Alex Herbst: I believe Chris Buescher misses the playoffs this season. He won a rain-shortened race last season with Front Row Motorsports and this season moved to JTG Daugherty Racing, however, I don’t see him being able to jump up and challenge the likes of Johnson, Busch and Harvick for victories.

Matt Lovisa: Joey Logano earns his first career title after stringing together strong performances in the elimination rounds and ultimately winning the final race at Homestead.



Michael Guadalupe: Jimmie Johnson.

Dhruva Byrapatna: 2017 could be the year Joey Logano finally seals the deal. Logano got close in 2015 and 2016, and with plenty of playoff experience under his belt, could finally see his first championship in 2017. He’ll first have to make sure he gets to Homestead in one piece.

Kayla Gipson: Matt Kenseth will be the 2017 Champion. Mr. Consistency is his nickname for a reason. With this format, it doesnt just reward drivers for winning the races, it also rewards drivers who are consistent.



Dominic Lee: Kevin Harvick will be crowned your 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Next: The New Format

Does The New Format Impact The Championship? Is It Well-Received?

Christopher Olmstead: The new format will not impact who wins at Homestead but it will impact who gets there. I think we will see a driver make the final-four who would have been eliminated under the 2016 rules. As far as it being well-received? NASCAR fans are stubborn, the majority who hate it now will still hate it at the end of the season.

Alex Herbst: The new format to be introduced in all three national levels of NASCAR is going to be confusing for a lot of people. I expect problems to arise in television coverage and race decisions for the first few weeks, and it may take longer for fans to understand it. The format may become more well-liked as the season goes. However, judgement by a lot of fans will be held until 2018, to see if series officials change it once more.



Matt Lovisa: The new format will impact the season as we hit the summer months. Most drivers and teams will take full advantage of playoff points when the green flag waves in Daytona, but the impact will be seen once we hit August when teams only have a few races left to build their playoff lead. NASCAR fans have already seemed to be on the more favorable side of the changes and I think that stays the same once fans realize bonus points will rollover in the playoffs and help their favorite driver each week.



Michael Guadalupe: I don’t think it will have an impact. The goal is to still win or stay in the top 10 each race to hold a comfortable spot in the standings. I think fans won’t even notice the difference when the season is over.



Dhruva Byrapatna: There’ll be a mixed reaction. Some old-school fans will certainly stop watching, but by cutting down the number of green-flag ads, the race segments could start bringing in new fans. Some fans will love the new points and some will hate it, but we won’t understand the full impact for several years.

Kayla Gipson: Going off what I said above, it seems this format mixes the old point system with the playoff format. So, drivers will have to watch for guys who don’t win a whole bunch but like to rack up those top tens and top fives.

Once everyone has one season to see how the new format works on the track. More fans would have warmed up to it and will probably enjoy it more than any of the other playoff formats.



Dominic Lee: I believe the new format will make racing more exciting in the fact that drivers will not be able to just “drop to the back and ride” at tracks such as Daytona and Talladega. Also, I believe this will be a case where many fans have to see the product on the track in order to judge it just as they did with the new elimination style playoff. Next: Boldest Prediction

What Is Your Boldest Prediction For 2017?

Christopher Olmstead: Chase Elliott will win a race in 2017 and make it to the final-four in the Chase. He will also be one of at least three first-time winners in 2017.

Alex Herbst: My boldest prediction for 2017 won’t truly come into play until the end of the season. Expect Matt Kenseth to retire from racing, and be replaced by Erik Jones in the #20 Toyota for the 2018 season

Matt Lovisa: Another top-level driver announces their intention to retire after the 2017 season. It may not seem too bold after the Carl Edwards surprise. But if NASCAR sees another star driver walk away for the third season in a row, it would provide another offseason discussion surrounding the state of NASCAR.

Michael Guadalupe: This will be Dale Jr’s last season as a driver. Health concerns and maybe the potential of starting a family will take NASCAR’s favorite driver away from the sport as a driver after 2017. He will still be involved in the sport as he oversees Jr Motorsports.

Dhruva Byrapatna: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. retires after the season and is replaced by William Byron. Dale Jr just tied the knot this past offseason, and will certainly be thinking about his wife and family every time he steps in the car. With Byron rising quickly through NASCAR’s ranks, we could see Junior step aside due to his ongoing health concerns. He’ll still be involved through his Nationwide team, but don’t be surprised if Dale Jr climbs out of the car for good after Homestead.

Kayla Gipson: I don’t know if this is a bold prediction since most people are expecting this to after last season with Jeff. Either Carl Edwards, Tony, Stewart, Greg Biffle, or all three will come back and race a couple of races this season.

Dominic Lee: My boldest prediction in 2017 is that Carl Edwards will announce his comeback for the 2018 season, however, it will not be with Joe Gibbs Racing.

This article originally appeared on