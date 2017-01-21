NASCAR: The 20 Biggest Questions Heading Into The 2017 Season

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is only five weeks away. That means that the Clash at Daytona is only a month away. With the start of the 2017 NASCAR season right around the corner, there are a lot of questions being asked before the season begins.

With any new NASCAR season there come plenty of questions that fans will not have the answer to until the season begins, or in some cases until the season is over.

Changes in teams and sponsors, drivers retiring and being promoted, expectations from 2016 being met or falling short are all contributing factors to many of the questions hanging over NASCAR ahead of the start of the 2017 season. The good news for fans is that we can get the ball rolling an answering these questions much sooner rather than later.

What Will Monster Do For NASCAR?

There is a new sponsor in town for the 2017 NASCAR season and that sponsor is Monster Energy. Monster comes in as the replacement for Sprint and the result is the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The name will take some getting used to but if all goes as planned, the partnership between Monster and NASCAR should be mutually beneficial.

It’s no secret that NASCAR has both a ratings and an attendance issue. It’s also no secret that NASCAR has a difficult time attracting younger fans in that coveted 18-34 demographic. The addition of Monster and the plans that will be put into motion as a result of the deal are supposed to help change all of that.

The only question is whether this will actually happen or if this is just NASCAR looking at things with great optimism. For me, my money is that things will continue their current path before they start getting better anytime in the near future. Rome wasn’t built in a day and NASCAR cannot be fixed overnight, it’s just the way that it is.

Will 2017 Finally Be The Year For Danica Patrick?

What makes 2017 any different for Danica Patrick than 2013-2016? Well, for one she is no longer driving a Chevy. Actually, that’s really the only difference but in all honesty it’s a pretty big difference.

Since coming into NASCAR Patrick has slowly but surely gotten better. While the bar is trending up, it’s not going up nearly fast enough for her fans to find solace or her critics to be quieted. The proof of Patrick’s steady success can be seen in her average finishes over the last four season.

2013 – 26.1

2014 – 23.7

2015 – 23.5

2016 – 22.0

In 2016 she improved her average finish from 2015 by 1.5 positions, the biggest jump since 2013 to 2014. While her average finishing position on the track has only improved by 4.1 spots since her first full-time season in 2013, improvement is improvement and it’s hard to take that away from her.

In 2017 she will be in a Ford and she will have an opportunity to truly silence her critics if she can come out of 2017 with an average finish of 19.9 or better.

Will Less Downforce Mean Better Racing?

Well, in theory it seems like less downforce should produce better racing but until it happens NASCAR fans will not be so sure.

NASCAR has been playing around with the rules book each off-season for a few seasons now in hopes of finding a formula that cracks the on-track puzzle. NASCAR wants to see a better on-track product, the drivers want to be a part of a better on-track product and NASCAR fans crave a better on-track product. With everyone working and wanting the same thing, one would have to hope that it will be achieved this season.

Unfortunately, NASCAR has a history of these things not always working out. So, will the racing be better than 2016 as a whole? Yes, I believe it will be. Will the racing be where the fans and drivers want it to be? Most likely not.

How Will RFR Fare In 2017?

The 2017 NASCAR season is going to be a big one for Roush Fenway Racing.

Gone from the team is Greg Biffle, the veteran driver who has been the mainstay with the team for the better part of the last decade. In 2017 RFR will run two cars and the face of the team will now be that of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne.

The good news for RFR is that the team overall really began to come out of their slump during the 2016 season. Qualifying efforts gradually improved as the season went on and their were several weekends where all three RFR cars advanced past the first round of qualifying, something that didn’t happen a lot in 2015.

The other goods new for RFR in 2016 is that those solid qualifying efforts eventually began to turn into solid finishes for the team. In 2017, with one less car, one would have to assume that RFR should be able to continue trending in the right direction. If not, they might be looking for some new drivers come 2018.

Can Clint Bowyer Make The Most Of SHR?

When was the last time Clint Bowyer was truly in quality equipment in NASCAR? Sure, he has been in a couple of decent rides throughout his career and he has won races and made the Chase but overall he has never truly been in a great car on a great team.

All of that changes for Bowyer in 2017 when he debuts in the No. 14 machine for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Taking over Tony Stewart’s car is the single greatest opportunity that Bowyer will ever be afforded in his NASCAR career as it’s his one true chance to contend for wins and a championship. Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick have used their time at SHR to wins races and a championship (Harvick in 2014) and in 2017 Bowyer will be looking to get in on that action.

If Bowyer cannot win in 2017, it will truly be an opportunity squandered.

Will There Be Another Cinderella Story?

In 2016 the Cinderella story went to Chris Buescher and the No. 34 team after the rain allowed for him to win a race and make the Chase. In 2017 will something along those lines happen again?

While it’s impossible to predict, I will say that Mother Nature will not award a driver their first win in 2017. I know, I have no way of knowing that, but that’s my prediction.

As far as a Cinderella story goes, the 2017 rookie class is going to have some talent in it and it’s plausible that one of those drivers could win. However, is it truly a Cinderella story if Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones or Ty Dillon win a race? I dare say it’s not.

So, if it’s a Cinderella that you want in 2017, you may have to look to a guy like Gray Gaulding who is expected to run some Cup races.

Will Kasey Kahne Have A Comeback?

Don’t call it a comeback, or at least that’s what they say.

At the end of the 2016 season Kasey Kahne finally began to make some noise in his No. 5 HMS machine. This came after a pretty disappointing 2016 campaign that saw Kahne miss the Chase for the second year in a row.

The question here is whether or not Kahne can carry the success of his last 10 races over into the 2017 season.

The answer, in my opinion at least, is that he can. Kahne is part of HMS and I find it hard to believe that any HMS team is going to struggle for three consecutive seasons. For those wondering, the definition of struggling in this case would be not winning a race and missing the Chase. Consecutive non-Chase appearances should have Kahne and the No. 5 team fired up and ready to go for 2017 and that fire should produce results this season.

Can Ford Win A Manufacturers Championship?

Ford has not won a manufacturers championship since 2002 but that’s okay because 2017 appears to be their first real chance to do it in a longtime.

Now that Carl Edwards has stepped away from NASCAR, Ford might have the best chance of bringing home the championship thanks to the addition of SHR. SHR will join an already strong Team Penske group along with RFR and RPM. While the latter is not as impressive as the former, Ford still looks to be in a strong position.

The other thing working against Toyota is rookie Erik Jones. A few weeks ago 1/6 of the JGR bunch was rookies and that number is now 1/3. Should one of the other cars struggle there could be a situation where half of the powerhouse team is having issues. In 2017 the stars have aligned for Ford to make a move and now they have to make it happen.

Will The SHR Move To Ford Hurt Kevin Harvick?

Speaking of Ford, all eyes will be on the No. 4 car and how he starts his 2017 season out running in a Ford. Much was made of the SHR shift from Chevy to Ford after it was announced in the way of Kevin Harvick possibly not being happy with the move.

All of those rumors were put to bed when Harvick signed an extension with the team. That being said, if Harvick was upset, it would make sense given his success in a Chevy with SHR.

Harvick won a title in 2014 and racked up a ton of top-two finishes between 2014 and 2016. There has to be some concern amongst Harvick and his fans that the shift to Ford might being with it come growing pains. Should that be the case and those growing pains linger through the beginning of the season, it could result in a slow start.

A rough 2017 season for Harvick in a Ford is the last thing that anyone wants to see.

Is Carl Edwards Truly Gone?

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Carl Edwards shocked the NASCAR world by announcing that he was retiring from NASCAR. Actually, in all fairness, he did not use the r-word during his press conference.

So, now the question has to be asked, will Edwards be back in 2017?

Edwards seems like a guy who knows that he is doing and a guy that does things for a reason. Edwards will not miss NASCAR anymore than whatever he is feeling the week and the day of the Daytona 500. From there life without NASCAR will get easier and easier with each passing weekend.

Edwards didn’t say retire for a reason but unless he announces something in 2017, I don’t foresee him coming back at all. So when it comes to Edwards, it’s 2017 or bust.

What About Tony Stewart? Is He Done Too?

Tony Stewart is a bit different from Carl Edwards in that Edwards left racing to do other things. Stewart left NASCAR so that he could race in other places. The 2017 racing season has not begin yet and Stewart already has more than 70 events on his schedule and that number will continue to grow.

Will we see Stewart in the Cup Series in 2017? I highly doubt it unless a spot in the Daytona 500 opens up in the next couple of weeks.

Will we see him in NASCAR in 2017? Well, if we do my guess would be when the trucks go to Eldora. Stewart obviously has a connection to Eldora, and he loves racing on dirt and the NASCAR fans would love to see him in that event. So, if there is a way for Stewart to get himself into the race, I think we see Stewart in the NASCAR Truck Series this season.

Which Rookie Will Shine The Brightest?

Coming into 2017, the NASCAR Cup Series rookie class once again has a lot of potential. Last season fans were given a show by the likes of Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney. In 2017 it will be Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon trying to impress the NASCAR masses.

When it comes to those three, Dillon will take a backseat to Suarez and Jones given the fact that they will be in JGR equipment and Dillon will not.

Suarez will be taking over the No. 19 machine for Carl Edwards while Jones will be joining Martin Truex Jr. at Furniture Row Racing as part of a second team under their umbrella.

So who will have the best season of the three? It’s hard not to think it will be Suarez. Suarez is coming off of a season where he won the Xfinity Series title and now he is in the Cup Series with the best team coming out of last season. Suarez has it all laid out in front of him right now, he just has to go and get it.

Which NASCAR Team Will Be The Most Dominant?

JGR is going to be the likely answer to this question given their success over the last two seasons. That being said, JGR is not the same team without Carl Edwards. Having Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones under their umbrella will create a certain level of uncertainty.

However, other teams will have their own questions as well. HMS will have to wonder about Earnhardt Jr. and Johnson while SHR will have to worry about Bowyer and Patrick. The team that this really opens up the door for is Team Penske. If Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney all win and make the Chase in 2017, they might replace JGR as NASCAR’s best team.

Is it likely, maybe not, but it certainly could happen. The bottom line here is that you shouldn’t award the crown to JGR just yet.

How Will Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bounce Back?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed the second half of the 2016 season due to concussion-like symptoms. Earnhardt Jr. has been cleared to race in 2017 and he will be making his return to NASCAR during the 2017 Daytona 500.

While it’s great to have Earnhardt back, the question is whether or not he can stay healthy and return to his 2015 form.

Before going out in 2016, Earnhardt Jr. had yet to win a race. That means his last Cup Series win came in 2015. If Earnhardt is going to get back on track in 2017, he is going to need to start winning some races. The other thing the driver of the No. 88 needs to do is avoid big wrecks and stay healthy. This is nearly impossible to do in NASCAR but he needs to do it to avoid another concussion and more time missed.

Who Will Win The Daytona 500?

38 drivers have won the Daytona 500 in the history of the race. Will the 2017 season bring with it the 39th different winner of the Great American Race?

Kyle Busch has never won a Daytona 500, he will lead the cast of well-known drivers in the race in a few weeks without a 500 win. Busch has accomplished so much in NASCAR while winning a lot of races, but the 500 is one he has never been able to capture.

Then again maybe it will be a repeat winner this year? Maybe Earnhardt Jr. will return with a bang and with the Daytona 500. Maybe Jimmie Johnson will start his title defense with a win the 500. Maybe Denny Hamlin will defend his race crown and win the 500 for the second year in a row.

The possibilities will be endless in a few weeks in Daytona.

Which Non-Rookie Will Win For The First Time?

In 2016 we saw Kyle Larson get his first win in the Cup Series and in 2017 there will be a handful of other drivers looking to do the same.

At the top of that list will be drivers like Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney. Some other names out there include Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick.

Of those five names, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon most likely will have the best chance in 2017 to win, but Blaney will not be that far behind. In fact, it might not be a stretch to see all three of those drivers win a race in 2017.

As far as Stenhouse and Patrick go? Probably not.

Who Will Reach The 30 Or 40 Club?

At the start of the 2017 season there will be a handful of drivers trying to reach the 30-win mark for their careers and a second handful trying to reach the 40-win mark for their careers.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (26), Kurt Busch (28) and Denny Hamlin (29) will all be looking for 30 wins in 2017. Ahead of them, Kevin Harvick (35), Matt Kenseth (38) and Kyle Busch (38) will all be looking to reach the 40-win plateau.

So, who will do it?

Four wins might be a bit loft for Earnhardt this season, much like five will be too much for Harvick. With that in mind, Kurt Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth and Kyle Busch should each win at least twice in 2017 and as a result they will reach their marks.

The only question with those four is Kurt Busch given the switch to Ford.

New Faces In The Chase?

Will the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Chase bring with it a bunch of new faces? The absence of Carl Edwards and Tony Stewart automatically means that at least two non-Chasers from 2016 will make the Chase field in 2017.

Will there be more than two?

When it comes to looking at drivers who missed the Chase in 2016 but might make it in 2017, the list isn’t all that long. On the top of that list is Dale Earnhardt Jr. who will hopefully be running the full season with HMS this season. The next level of the list has Ryan Newman who with consistency should be back in 2017.

After that you have questions marks in Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne. Could any of the drivers listed on this slide make the Chase? Sure they could but in all likelihood, we might only see a couple of them do it.

Will Jimmie Johnson Win No. 8?

Will 2017 be the season that Jimmie Johnson wins his eighth NASCAR championship?

Some NASCAR fans felt that Johnson would never get to seven championships, especially after seeing him struggle in 2014 and 2015 with the new Chase format. Well, in 2016 Johnson figured it all out and he won his seventh title.

In 2017 the sky is the limit for the No. 48 team as there is little reason to believe they cannot achieve in 2017 exactly what they did in 2016. Let’s not forget that this No. 48 team is also the team that won five consecutive NASCAR titles at one point.

The fact of the matter here is that eight is more than likely given what Johnson and his team have accomplished throughout his career.

Who Will Retire After 2017?

Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards have all stepped away from NASCAR over the last two season. So, who will NASCAR lose after the 2017 season?

If you’re looking at age guys like Matt Keseth, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. might come to mind. However, the one guy to truly watch is Greg Biffle.

Biffle doesn’t have a full-time ride situation for 2017 yet and depending on how that plays out, Biffle might feel it better to call it quits after the 2017 season. Heck, it would not be surprising if Biffle retired at some point during the 2017 season depending on what his ride situation is as the season moves on.

When it comes to a driver retiring after 2017, the best question might be who is it going to be and not whether or not it’s going to happen.

