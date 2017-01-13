NASCAR Stars Team With Mickey Mouse In New Disney Show

On Sunday January 15th, Disney Channel and Disney Channel Junior will be going NASCAR thanks to a new animated series featuring current NASCAR stars.

Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick and Jeff Gordon will be delving into the animated universe that is Disney this weekend when the new series “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” debuts on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Johnson, Patrick and Gordon will be recurring guest stars in the series along with other big names like Jay Leno, Tim Gunn, Hoda Kotb and Chef Gordon Ramsay.

The series, which will premiere internationally throughout 2017, takes Mickey and the gang, along with their unique transforming vehicles, on humorous high-spirited races around the globe, as well as hometown capers in Hot Dog Hills. Off the racetrack, Minnie and Daisy also run their own successful business as Happy Helpers, solving problems for anyone in need of a helping hand. Geared towards kids 2-7, the stories are designed to impart social and emotional lessons about friendship, teamwork, optimism and good sportsmanship.

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” will make its television debut in a simulcast Sunday, January 15 (9:00 and 9:25 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Two more episodes will premiere Monday, January 16 (9:00 and 9:25 a.m. EST), on Disney Channel. Episodes will also be available on the Disney Junior app and Disney Junior VOD beginning Sunday, January 15, and on iTunes beginning Monday, January 16.

If you have a little NASCAR fan at home, this show is sure to be their cup of tea. If your household just so happens to be one that favors Johnson, Patrick or Gordon, there literally isn’t a single reason why you and your kids shouldn’t be checking this show out this weekend.

After watching the clip above and the show on Sunday, be sure to hit us up on Twitter to let us know what you thought.

