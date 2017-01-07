NASCAR: Sponsor Updates For Busch, Allmendinger And Buescher

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is only a handful of weeks away from beginning which means that drivers and teams are finishing putting together the puzzle that is sponsorship for the season.

NASCAR is all about money and when it comes to putting cars on the track, a lot of that money comes in the form of sponsorship dollars. With the 2017 season coming, a lot of teams will be announcing finalized sponsor deals for the upcoming season over the next handful of weeks.

On Friday sponsorship news came out of Stewart-Haas Racing and JTG Daughtery Racing.

On Thursday, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that Hunt Brother’s Pizza would sponsor Kevin Harvick for four 2017 Xfinity Series races in SHR’s No. 41 Ford. Jayski.com also said that they were hearing that Hunt Brother’s Pizza would also be making an appearance on Kurt Busch’s No. 41 machine in the Cup Series for a race or two during the 2017 season.

Over in JTG Daughtery Racing Jayski.com reported that Kroger is going to wind up being the primary sponsor for Chris Buescher and the No. 37 team. Kroger did some work with JTG last season on the No. 47 machine of AJ Allmendinger. Buescher, who won a race in 2016, will be looking to have a repeat effort in 2017.

Speaking of Allmendinger, while he might be losing Kroger for a handful of races in 2017, his fans should not be worried. Jayski.com is also reporting that Bush’s Bean’s, Scott Products and others are expected to return to the No. 47 this upcoming season which means that team should be good to go.

Unlike Buescher, Allmendinger will not be looking to repeat his 2016 performance in 2017. Allmendinger had a solid campaign in 2015 but took a step back in 2016. Allmendinger and the No. 47 team will be looking to hit the comeback trail when NASCAR hits the track for the Daytona 500 in February.

