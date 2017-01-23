NASCAR’s new race rules make perfect sense

NASCAR’s new point rules that apply to the top three circuits make sense for the sport.

Many NASCAR fans complain about a sport that at times can feel boring and that drivers don’t fully race for the entire outing. However, both of those complaints should disappear after NASCAR announced new enhancements related to the point system and the playoffs (Chase for the Cup).

With the new point structure explained above, each race will have three stages to them. Each stage winner earns one playoff point and the overall race winner wins five playoff points. Overall, this move by NASCAR is a win-win. It continues to reward the race winner, however, it now benefits those who race hard the entire race.

Also, the race winner is given 10 points, down to the tenth-place finisher who earns one point. Race wins and then both playoff and race points account for which drivers make the playoffs. Race points differ than the playoff points given for stage wins and winning the race. The playoff points carry over through the first three rounds of the playoffs while the race points reset at the beginning of the Chase.

Each race of the season will, in essence, be split into three separate races. However, the race winner still matters and holds extra weight over the stage winners. Another change is that drivers visit pit row between each stage. Furthermore, each stage winner will be interviewed on live television between the stages. The racing order of the first stage is determined by qualifying, while stage two and three race order is set by how the previous stage finished.

The addition of stages to NASCAR allows stock racing continue. Yet, it adds an extra element to each circuit’s races as there is value to the race other than who wins. Likewise, this works well for all the drivers especially if they don’t finish a race due to bad luck. Also, drivers will be interested in being aggressive throughout the race and not just at the end.

All in all, NASCAR made some good changes without compromises what was working. These new rules go into effect starting with the Daytona 500. The rules are good for both the fans and drivers equally and don’t comprise the driver’s ability to truly compete.

This article originally appeared on