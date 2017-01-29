‘NASCAR Race Hub’ breaks down why change is important in NASCAR

The NASCAR offseason has continued to get bigger by each passing week. From a new entitlement sponsor, Carl Edwards stepping away, and now a complete overhaul to the race format and point system, 2017 will look quite a bit different than 2016.

If you’re not evolving then you’re heading toward extinction and NASCAR made some big steps to prevent that last week. The main changes will be a three-stage race format and new calculation of regular season and playoff points.

With four weeks until the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 on FOX, it’s almost time for the talking to stop and racing to start.

Until then, check out what Drew Blickensderfer, AJ Allmendinger, and Larry McReynolds think of the importance of change in NASCAR.