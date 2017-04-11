‘NASCAR Race Hub’ breaks down the Texas repave

With a new look to Texas Motor Speedway, the track went through several changes in its first race weekend.

From an extremely slick track during Friday practice and qualifying, to a one-lane conveyor belt in the XFINITY Series race, the track continued evolving into Sunday’s Monster Energy Series contest.

A diligent effort by the track crew at TMS helped to expand the racing groove slightly and create a bit more room for drivers to operate on Sunday.

Along with the new pavement, the reconfigured Turns 1-2 created a different feel with braking and preferred lines throughout the weekend.

AJ Allmendinger stopped by “Race Hub” yesterday to discuss how the track changed throughout the weekend and how it differed from previous years.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!