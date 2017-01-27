‘NASCAR Race Hub’ breaks down Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2016 season

The countdown clock keeps ticking toward the 2017 Daytona 500 live on Feb. 26 on FOX. “NASCAR Race Hub” is taking a look back at some of the sport’s top organizations 2016 performances.

Joe Gibbs Racing dominated throughout the 2016 regular season and was the only team to put two drivers in the Championship 4 at Homestead. Unfortunately for JGR, neither driver captured the trophy as Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards finished third and fourth in the points standings, respectively.

Speaking of Edwards, he shocked us all when he announced he wouldn’t be racing in 2017 and has no plans to return full-time to NASCAR. Daniel Suarez, the 2016 XFINITY Series champion, will move up to the Cup a bit ahead of schedule with a JGR team that’s poised to repeat its dominance from 2016.

Overall, JGR drivers won 12 races in the Cup Series in 2016, including some of the biggest in the sport — Denny Hamlin’s Daytona 500 victory and Kyle Busch’s Brickyard 400 win.

Check out Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2016 year in review.