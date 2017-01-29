NASCAR: Pre-Season Top-25 Power Rankings
Is it ever really too early to have some NASCAR Power Rankings? With the Clash at Daytona right around the corner and the Daytona 500 after that, there is no time better than the present.
Each and every week Beyond The Flag will bring you our weekly NASCAR Power Rankings. The rankings will rank the top-25 drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on a week-by-week basis. The “Way Too Early NASCAR Power Rankings” will serve as a baseline for the 2017 season. When the season is over and the final rankings are out, you should compare them to the baseline to see our perspective on the type of season that your favorite driver had.
Each week the biggest factor in the weekly NASCAR Power Rankings will be their most recent performance. If a driver is No. 10 heading into a week and the finish 35th that weekend, it’s safe to assume they might lose a couple of spots. Conversely, if a driver is No. 10 and they win, it’s safe to assume they might gain a couple of spots.
The rankings will also be impacted on why a driver finished where they finished as well as the direction in which they are trending. If the 24th-ranked driver on the list has been trending upwards for a month and then lays an egg, we might not boot him off of the rankings right away. Then again, if said driver lays a couple of eggs, it will be time for them to go.
So, now it’s onto the rankings!
No. 25 to No. 21
Danica Patrick
No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Matt DiBenedetto
No. 32, Go Fas Racing
24
Chris Buescher
No. 48, Team Hendrick
23
Erik Jones
No. 77, Furniture Row Racing
22
AJ Allmendinger
No. 47, Team Hendrick
21
No. 20 to No. 16
Kasey Kahne
No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports
20
Clint Bowyer
No. 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 17, Roush Fenway Racing
18
Daniel Suarez
No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Ryan Blaney
No. 21, Wood Brothers
16
No. 15 to No. 11
Jamie McMurray
No. 1, Chip Ganassi Racing
15
Ryan Newman
No. 31, Richard Childress Racing
14
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
No. 88, Hendrick Motorsports
13
Austin Dillon
No. 3, Richard Childress Racing
12
Kurt Busch
No. 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
11
No. 10 to No. 6
Kyle Larson
No. 42, Chip Ganassi Racing
10
Matt Kenseth
No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
9
Chase Elliott
No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports
8
Denny Hamlin
No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Martin Truex Jr.
No. 78, Furniture Row Racing
6
No. 5 to No. 1
Kevin Harvick
No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Joey Logano
No. 22, Team Penske
4
Brad Keselowski
No. 2, Team Penske
3
Kyle Busch
No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Jimmie Johnson
No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports
1
