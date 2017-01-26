Vote now: What do you like most about NASCAR’s ‘competition enhancements?’

It’s been a huge week in NASCAR, starting with the sweeping “competition enhancements” set forth by the governing body.

From the new three-stage race format that will be implemented in all national touring series to elimination of the word “Chase in reference to NASCAR’s playoffs, to a bevy of modifications to how points will be applied to the standings and also how they will carry over to the playoffs, as well as elimination of the controversial “caution clock” in the Camping World Truck Series, there certainly is much to ponder.

Like them or not, the enhancements are here to stay in this relative form for the 2017 season and, more likely, for many seasons to come. They will first be put to the test during Daytona Speedweeks and in the season-opening Daytona 500 live on FOX from Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26.

After figuring in the collaboration with team owners and other principals, NASCAR officials, track owners and operators and others, the drivers seem excited about the changes and ready to embrace them.

But what about you, the race fan? Which enhancements do you like most?

This is your chance to weigh in and have your voice counted by voting in the latest FOXSports.com NASCAR poll below. Results will be posted at the end of business on Friday.