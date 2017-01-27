NASCAR: Monster Energy to replace drivers’ names on front windshield

NASCAR fans will notice something different on cars’ front windshields during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

During the top circuit of NASCAR races, fans have gotten accustomed to seeing drivers’ last names on the front windshield. However, NASCAR’s change to section 20.4.19 of the rule books moves the drivers’ last name to the back windshield. In the drivers’ names place, the Monster Energy’s logo and name will be on the front windshield.

Just like NASCAR’s new point system and related rules makes sense, this move is common sense as well. They aren’t fully getting rid of a tradition fans love but are finding a happy medium for fans and its new sponsor, Monster Energy. The sponsor’s name in front is understandable as a car’s front windshield is seen way more often than a car’s bumper and backside during television coverage. A driver’s name on a car makes it easier to see which car belongs to which driver, but most fans know drivers based on their car’s paint scheme and number.

The driver’s name to the back windshield streamlines the rules with the XFINITY Series and Truck Series, which both previous had names on the back windshield before this move. It appears that NASCAR is attempting to streamline things across the board recently. This should be good news to fans ears. While each top circuit has their respective specialties and nuances, it’s good that there are some continuity and similarities between each circuit. This makes it easier for rules enforces and crew chiefs who may work with multiple cars across different circuits.

Overall, this is another good move by NASCAR. It’s a slight change that doesn’t get rid of a beloved transition fully. Likewise, it gives its sponsor another prime area to have its logo and name seen by those watching each race. The name moving to the back doesn’t make it harder for broadcasters or fans.

