NASCAR Looking To Compact Race Weekends, Hold Everything Same Day

If there is one thing that you can say about NASCAR it’s that they are always open and willing to make changes as they see fit. One of the next changes coming down the road might be something that will make the race weekend and experience a little more compact.

A recent report on Motorsport.com talks about how NASCAR is looking to compact the race weekend for some of their series, including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. How are they going to do this? According to the report and some comments from Brad Keselowski, one-day shows could be a thing of the future.

One-day show would see qualifying, practice and racing potentially all happen in the same day. According to Keselowski, it’s something that the drivers council has discussed and is behind.

I think the whole sport is. We’re trying to be smart with our time, especially with late starts. We’d like to see — because you don’t get home to see your family until two, three in the morning if you’re on a race team, so you lose part of Monday, too — so you have to find a way to get that day back and tie it all together. If you move qualifying closer to the race, you get that day back which is so important to everyone’s quality of life in this sport.

If NASCAR were to find a way to bunch everything together it would create quite the one-day experience for fans while truly opening up the schedule for drivers and team members to possibly get some more down time during the week.

Currently fans have the ability to purchase various ticket packages that allow them to spend the weekend at a track and be there for multiple qualifying and practice sessions as well as multiple races. While these are nice, it’s not always beneficial for families to get away for a whole weekend.

Maybe creating one-day shows would truly be beneficial for everyone.

