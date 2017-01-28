NASCAR: Jeff Gordon Willing To Drive In 2017 For HMS

In 2015 Jeff Gordon ran his last full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2016 he came back and filled in for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. for eight races. In 2017 Gordon has gone on record as saying he would be willing to come back again under the right set of circumstances.

Just when you though Jeff Gordon was 100 percent done with NASCAR for good, the four-time Monster Energy Cup Series champion made it known that under the right circumstances he would be willing to get back into the car in 2017. Granted, those circumstances would have to be what he described as an “extreme circumstance” but that doesn’t change his intentions if called upon.

In a recent article on USA Today, Gordon spoke about the circumstances for which he would fill in for HMS in 2017 if called upon. While Gordon Nation might be excited about the prospect of seeing their favorite driver in 2017, they should know Gordon doesn’t want to be the team’s first choice.

I think that you’re looking at Alex Bowman, who has done an excellent job stepping in. He’s in a position with Hendrick Motorsports doing a lot of simulation work and debriefs. He did a great job behind the wheel last year. So, I think that a lot of it had to do with they weren’t real sure what the scenario was going to be with Alex and then also with sponsors or how long Junior was going to be out, so that was a pretty unique scenario. And I think it would have to be a very unique one for me to step in (in 2017.) If Rick Hendrick calls me and he says, ‘Man, we need you to do this and this is why’ … I’m not going to say ‘no’, I would do it, but I might bring up some suggestions of what might work better. … But he is a car salesman.

So will we see Jeff Gordon in 2017?

Well, the only way that would happen is if something happened to one of the four drivers currently in their four-car stable. While injuries could happen at anytime, it’s not something that should be expected, or hoped for.

However, should something happen in 2017, don’t be surprised to see the former driver of the No. 24 machine hit the track one more time.

