NASCAR: Five Things To Like About Race Format Changes

NASCAR on Monday announced major changes to the format of races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Here are five reasons these changes will be effective.

Revealing one of the worst-kept secrets in the business (at least since it first broke last weekend,) NASCAR on Monday announced format changes to races in the Cup series. Races will now be divided into three stages, bonus points will be paid to the top-10 drivers after each stage and a bonus point will be paid for winning a stage. Points for leading a lap and leading the most laps have been eliminated, and five bonus points will be earned for a win.

The most significant change however, is that the final “regular season” standings after the first 26 races will be rewarded with bonus points. All bonus points will remain with drivers through the first three rounds of the Chase. Also, points will be earned by the top-10 finishers in each of the Duel qualifying races at Daytona.

After picking themselves up off of the floor, many NASCAR fans will have strong opinions on whether these changes are needed or not, whether they’re good or bad and in some instances, if they will promote or discourage fans’ own enjoyment of the sport.

Let’s take a look at five reasons to not knock it until you’ve tried it and give the new format a chance.

A New Sponsor For A New Era = A New Format

If nothing else, this announcement clearly validates that Monster Energy is calling the shots, as any title sponsor should expect to be able to do. It was inevitable given the demographics of the company’s target customer — someone who is younger, one who isn’t as brand loyal as legacy fans are and one who is as much a fan of the X-Games as they are traditional stick-and-ball sports.

The sport needs to attract new fans. New fans are younger fans. The industry hopes to capture them so that they become tomorrow’s legacy fans. To do that, you need to give them something to identify with, and Monster does that. It is a product these millennials consume and I’m sure the folks at Monster have plenty of marketing data that supports the investment they’re making. The R.J. Reynolds tobacco company did the very same thing years ago and look at what branding did in that instance.

Let’s hope that Monster Energy captures the opportunity available to them and markets NASCAR in convenience stores, at other sporting events in which they’re involved and through other cross-promotions. It’s as much about selling NASCAR as it is an energy drink.

Industry Collaboration Is At An All-Time High

This decision wasn’t made lightly, nor was it made in a vacuum, in a smoky back room of a bar somewhere or by some big wigs who were the only stakeholders to benefit from it. The driver’s council supported the move, the fan council members were asked for input ( this author was one of them,) the TV and radio partners had a voice and NASCAR management certainly had to be on board also.

All of these entities rely to some extent on NASCAR for their livelihood. Its how they earn a living, with the exception of the fan base. They are not going to make a decision that would negatively impact their jobs. They have an obligation, and some might say a responsibility, to act in the best interests of the sport. Does anyone feel for a moment that they wouldn’t?

We have heard the drivers especially for the last year or so remark how communication with the NASCAR brass is the best it has ever been, and they feel their voices are being heard. This announcement is another example of that open dialogue.

Today’s Fans Demand Compacted Action

Let’s face it, attention spans are shorter these days. Young and old alike desire more instant gratification. They need to be entertained and their interests need to be captured. The “wow” factor has to be there. All of the other traditional sports have quarter breaks, halftime breaks, time outs and other stoppages in their action. Why won’t this work in NASCAR?

Too many races and too many venues currently suffer from boring stretches in their race. More than one fan has said that they watch the start, go cut the grass and then come back for the finish and don’t feel like they’ve missed much.

California is an example of an event where going from two races each year to just one did wonders for the competitiveness and excitement. Racing 400 miles at each Pocono event is still about 401 too many, but its better than 500. The “throwback” nature of the Southern 500 at Darlington has been a hit each of the last two years. The new format should address the same issues at some other venues, such as Indianapolis, Michigan and Charlotte.

Bonus Points For Segments Will Foster Competition

If there are points on the line, they will come. We’ve seen that even with the current Chase structure, points are critical – especially in those last few weeks before Richmond each September to those who don’t yet have a win and need to qualify for an at-large berth.

With points on the line in each segment, drivers will be expected to compete for them. Their car owners will demand it. To do that, they’re going to have to race early and race often. That will help generate the excitement that Monster Energy wants. The makers of ADD medication should be worried.

There’s a saying in the corporate world that goes,”You can be on the bus or under the bus, but under the bus sucks and your bosses are the ones driving.” In other words, drink the Kool-Aid and play whatever game it is they want you playing. This sport is no different. The savvy teams will embrace the change and make it work for them. Others might get squished. In the end, the fans will be the ones who benefit.

On-Track Action Won’t Be Missed

Initially, the TV partners have indicated that they’ll use the segment breaks in which to air their commercials. That should be music to the ears of all fans, as many have complained in recent years of too many breaks where the racing was missed or not covered.

In races where long green flag stretches led to single-file, boring racing (or no actual racing at all,) which meant the networks didn’t have opportunities to air their commercials which, believe it or not, are necessary. Matters were made worse when all of the ads got crammed into the later stages of the race when action was picking up again. The segmentation of each event should help that – a lot.

If this all goes as planned – great. Another complaint of fans in recent years was that races became too long, which is something that didn’t make much sense. The races have not become longer, people’s attention spans have become shorter. Let’s just hope that these segments and breaks don’t add too much time from green flag to checkered flag. Even if they do, the promised increase in racing action and excitement should make up for it.

Summing It Up

In the words of The Eagles co-founder, drummer and vocalist Don Henley, “time passes, things change.” Remote controls are used to change the TV channels now, one doesn’t have to get up off of the couch. Rotary phones aren’t used anymore, we have smartphones in our pockets at all times. Have you used an accordion-like paper map lately? Probably not. You used your smartphone or have GPS in your vehicle.

We now embrace all of these changes instead of laughing at them when they first appeared, mostly because they make our lives easier and are all a product of (technological) evolution. NASCAR fans will embrace these changes too, even as radical as they might seem right now. Last year at this time, we were skeptical about the caution clock in the Camping World Truck Series, but it wasn’t that bad, and it didn’t define the series the way some thought it would.

As SiriusXM’s Dave Moody said on Monday, “When you’re in the entertainment business, boring is bad.” NASCAR is in the entertainment business, and many races had become boring, especially during the middle segments. These changes needed to happen. This isn’t your daddy’s or grand daddy’s NASCAR anymore, its yours.

