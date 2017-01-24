NASCAR: Five Reasons New Format Is A Horrible Idea

When will NASCAR stop making changes and just settle on one format idea?

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced a new format along with track and team presidents as well with current and former drivers. This format will be implemented across all three-major series. This new format not only affects the Chase but also the races themselves.

Every race will have three stages: Stage 1 and 2 top ten finishers get points. Stage 3 will be the end of the race. Race winners earn five playoff points and a spot in the playoffs.

If you’re confused, don’t be, this is probably not the first time either. In this new format there is few things to get confused about. Here are five reasons why the new format is a bad idea. Please note: I’m only including what was brought up in the announcement and not what will be on the track.

The points are being divided how?

Part of the new format is the point structure. Which shouldn’t be a surprise, all formats that NASCAR have had included a points system.

Under this new format, everyone is having a hard time understanding how the points is going to be distributed among the drivers.

After the first stage is complete, drivers who are first through tenth will get points on how they finish. First place will get 10 points, second place will get nine points, so on until tenth place who will get one point. The second stage will be the same way. Drivers who end up first through tenth will receive points based on where you finish. The final stage will be the end of the race, once the checkered flag waves the field will be awarded the normal 40-1 points. But the winner of the race will also get five bonus playoff points and each stage winner will get one playoff point.

That means, how the points are distributed now, if a driver wins both stages and ends up finishing 15th. That driver can earn as many points and some cases more points as the race winner.

So long Chase, it sorta been a fun ride

To some fans this might be more of a good thing than a bad idea.

Once the 2017 season gets started with the Daytona 500 next month. The final ten races of the season will no longer be called the Chase, those final ten races will now be called the Playoff’s.

The only reason why it’s a bad thing it’s getting called the playoff’s not the Chase is this. How may pro sports have playoff’s? Majority of pro sports in North America have their latter half of the season called “playoff’s.”

At least with the Chase, it gave NASCAR its own identity among the other pro-sports. When someone says playoff’s, you must ask what sport they’re talking about. However, when someone said “The Chase” you knew they were talking about NASCAR.

Same format for all the three series: where’s the identity?

NASCAR announced in the press conference that this format will be implemented across all three-major series. That means the Camping World Truck series and the Xfinity series will have the same format as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series.

Nothing will separate the series from each other. This good be looked at as a good thing or a bad thing. However, in the past there was always something different about each series to set them apart from each other.

An example would be last season. Even though NASCAR put the same Chase Format in all three series, there was something different about each series. The truck series had the caution clock and the Xfinity series had heat races.

Now, there is nothing to identify each series from each other.

The races are going be shorter, not

Not quite. However, at first glance it seemed like that way.

With this new format, there is one thing that has everyone scratching their head. Besides the points. That will take a few days to figure out and everyone will get an idea how the points work.

But how the races themselves will go and most importantly how long the stages are going to be?

Steve O’Donnell did say in the press conference “it depends on the track” they are at. Other than that, this question must wait until at least the second race this season.

Until then, everyone will be here getting confused over how long the stages will be.

This will be the fifth time the format has been changed

How many times have the Chase format changed since it first got implemented back in 2004?

Well if you count the 2004 season, this will be the fifth-time NASCAR has changed the format. Yes, you read that right. It will be the fifth time in 13 years a new format has been used.

The format that they began with in 2004 lasted until the 2006 season. Before the 2007 season, announced a slight rule change. The points system changed right before the 2011 season. That format stuck until the end of the 2013 season. In 2014 a new Chase structure was introduced.

All I ask from NASCAR is please stop changing the format every other year. It doesn’t matter if you keep this format for five years. Just don’t change it after two years. Do it for the fans.

This article originally appeared on