NASCAR: Five Drivers Who Should Run In The Rolex 24

NASCAR drivers competing in the Rolex 24 is nothing new. Some of NASCAR’s best have won the Rolex 24. But what about some of NASCAR’s finest who haven’t competed in the prestigious event?

NASCAR greats such as Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have all competed in the Rolex 24. NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, Juan Pablo Montoya, Casey Mears and AJ Allmendinger have all been crowned Rolex 24 overall winners. To say NASCAR has left an imprint on one of endurance racings biggest event would be accurate.

But that imprint could be so much larger. Even with all of that success, there are still a handful of current NASCAR stars who would make the Rolex 24 field even more competitive.

NASCAR champions such as Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have yet to participate in the Rolex 24. Daytona 500 winners Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin haven’t raced in one of Daytona’s biggest races.

With the Rolex 24 just a few days away, let’s take a look at some of the NASCAR drivers we would like to see race in the Rolex 24.

Kyle Busch

The fact that Kyle Busch has not yet raced in the Rolex 24 is the surprise here.

Busch, 31, has won at Daytona in all three of NASCAR’s top series, ARCA and in the Budweiser Shootout. Busch has also raced at Daytona in the 2009 Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series event in July, finishing in the 10th position with co-driver Scott Speed.

Busch is a racer and it is no secret that he enjoys racing as much as he can on the weekends. In fact, Busch and his brother Kurt are teaming up for the Race of Champions Nations Cup, an event in Miami against some of the world’s top drivers. Maybe this is a test run of things to come for Busch?

Busch has already claimed the top title in NASCAR and with the race being at the start of the season, it would provide little distraction to the season long grind of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The risk of injury, like with many drivers, would be the only cause for concern with Busch. He had to sit out a portion of the 2015 season after a crash in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona. Despite missing those races, Busch would go on to win the championship that season.

Kevin Harvick

The 2015 NASCAR champion is no stranger to success at Daytona. Harvick has won the Daytona 500 and scored victories at Daytona in NASCAR in other events. But when it comes to racing in the Rolex 24, that’s different story.

Unlike Busch, Harvick has raced in the Rolex 24 before. Way back in 2002, Harvick teamed up with Rick Carelli, John Metcalf and Dave Linigerin in the Flis Motorsports #90 Corvette. They would only complete 123 laps on the day and finish 69th out of 74 cars and last in their class.

Harvick should run the Rolex 24 again, this time with better equipment and 14 more years of experience from the NASCAR circuit.

Harvick is arguably racing at his highest level of success in NASCAR since he started his career in the Cup Series in 2001. Taking a step to the side to race in the Rolex 24 might be a distraction for a driver and team that seems to be destined for the championship round each year. But, it might also help jumpstart Harvick’s quest at the beginning of the season.

Joey Logano

File this one under “Wait, he hasn’t raced in the Rolex 24 yet?”

Joey Logano is a Daytona 500 champion, NASCAR Rookie of the Year and has totaled more than 40 wins in NASCAR’s top three series.

It wouldn’t be too difficult for Logano to find an entry either. After all, he does race for Team Penske. A Lola T70 Mk IIIb entered by Penske was the overall winner in the 1969 running of the 24 Hours of Daytona, and in 1971 his entry finished in second after starting from first.

Logano has made it no secret he would enjoy racing in the Rolex 24 when he spoke with FoxSports.

“Over the winter, running the Rolex 24 would be really cool and if that opportunity came up some day I think I would take it because it would be fun to go through it and get to drive those cars and learn what it is like and just go through the whole experience,” said Logano. “Obviously that is a crown jewel event and one that you really want to win. It would be cool to have the opportunity someday.”

Logano seems like the next NACAR driver who will strap in behind the wheel in the Rolex 24.

Brad Keselowski

Another driver from Team Penske, Brad Keselowski, has never raced in a Rolex 24 or an event in the endurance sports car series.

Unlike his teammate Joey Logano, Keselowski has not publicly said he wants to race in the Rolex 24. However, the connection to Team Penske might be the only thing Keselowski needs to find himself in the prestigious event.

Keselowski has excelled racing under the various rule changes NASCAR has implemented in the past few seasons. He has earned 11 wins in his past three seasons in NASCAR, more than half of his total of 21 wins.

Unfortunately for Keselowski, he hasn’t had the best of luck on road courses, even if it is just during testing.

Keselowski was vocal after his crash during testing at Watkins Glen during the summer of 2016. This isn’t the first time he’s had a hard crash in testing. In 2011 he broke his ankle at Road America during a test.

Hard crashes may steer Keselowsi away from the Rolex 24 but if he does end up racing in one, the other drivers will be sure to take notice.

Carl Edwards

Since Carl Edward’s surprising announcement that he will not compete in the upcoming 2017 NASCAR season, little is known about his plans. So why not run in the Rolex 24?

Edwards didn’t use the word “retire” from NASCAR so that surely means he won’t be retiring from the prospect of racing. In a competitive entry, Edwards might just jump at the possibility to race against some of the best at one of the most iconic tracks in the world.

Only time will tell whether or not Edwards is content with how he left NASCAR. For the time being though, he seems very content.

Jeff Gordon, now a full year into retirement from competing full-time in NASCAR, will race in the Rolex 24. Gordon is eager at a chance to add a Rolex 24 to his career accomplishments at Daytona.

Comparing how Edwards and Gordon ended their careers in NASCAR is like comparing apples to oranges. Even comparing Gordon to Stewarts final season is a stretch. But Edwards has the skill set and the listening ear of many car owners if he ever wanted to give the Rolex 24 a shot.

This article originally appeared on