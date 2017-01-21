NASCAR: Five Drivers Most Likely To Disappoint In 2017

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner and coming into the season everyone will have Chase and championship aspirations for their favorite drivers and teams.

Having high hopes for your favorite driver is a natural part of being a fan. Coming into a new season everyone fan hopes that their driver can build off the success of the previous season and take it to the next level. If your driver struggled the season before, the outlook changes to disregarding the previous season and starting fresh since it’s a new season.

While everyone seems to be at the top of the optimism mountain in February, for some fans that harsh reality of what is will come to be as early as March and April.

Not every driver is going to live up to expectations in 2017. In fact, some drivers are sure to disappoint and these five drivers are the bunch you might want to keep a eye on when it comes to that.

Daniel Suarez

If your expectations for Daniel Suarez are reasonable, the 2017 season might not be a disappointment for you. However, looking at some of the conversation surrounding Suarez heading into the season, it’s fair to say some of the expectations already surpass reason.

Was Carl Edwards going to be a championship-contender in 2017? Was Edwards one of the favorites to make it back to the final-four and win a handful of races along the way? Was Edwards expected to surpass the success that he had in 2016?

The answer to all of those questions is yes, but Suarez is not Edwards despite the fact that he will be in what used to be his No. 19 machine.

Suarez fans are excited that he is replacing Edwards and some believe he can easily do what Edwards might have done this season. Edwards fans (who now support Suarez) want their new driver to be on the same level as their previous driver.

In time Suarez will be there, but don’t expect it to all happen right away. Those who think there won’t be a drop off from Edwards to Suarez, you’re going to be disappointed.

Clint Bowyer

2017 is going to be the best opportunity for Clint Bowyer in his NASCAR career. He is going to be with a championship team, in a car that won a championship with that team, the same car that was driven by a champion last season.

While all of this is true, visions of Bowyer running for a championship are that of a dream, at least when it comes to 2017.

Yes, Bowyer is in a great spot with SHR and yes he could potentially make the Chase this season. However, making the Chase and contending for a title are two different things. Tony Stewart made the Chase last season, but never came close to a title.

Bowyer has not been all that good the last couple of seasons and while better equipment will help, it’s not going to be some magic switch for him and the No. 14 team. It’s also worth pointing out that the No. 14 team hasn’t been all that great recently either.

So was Stewart that bad and adding Bowyer is all the No. 14 team needed? Or was the previous equipment that Bowyer was in that bad and all he needed was what SHR is now providing? In NASCAR it’s rarely that simple. Look for Bowyer to be better in 2017 but temper the championship dreams or you’ll be disappointed.

Kasey Kahne

Kasey Kahne has given his fans a lot of hope coming into the 2017 season after he found some success at the end of the 2016 season. Kahne’s fans are taking the ‘I hope his 2016 success carries over into the 2017 season.’ Sometimes this stuff does happen in the world of NASCAR but for Kahne I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Kahne has not made the NASCAR Chase since 2014 and even then it took a win late in the season to get him there. In 2015 he finished 18th in the final standings and in 2016 he finished 17th.

Kahne should be performing better given his talent and the team that he races for but for some reason it’s not all coming together. Realistic expectations of Kahne in 2017 would be for the No. 5 team to find some consistency and start churning out top-15 finishes. From there maybe winning one race and getting into the Chase could be on the table.

Anything higher than that and you’re setting yourself up for failure this season.

Martin Truex Jr.

After his 2015 and 2016 seasons there should be little reason to believe that Martin Truex Jr. will not win multiple races in 2017 and potentially make it back to the final-four in the Chase, a place he was at as recently as a couple of seasons ago.

The issue for Truex Jr. and his team is two-fold.

One, how is Truex and his team going to deal with high expectations? It’s one thing coming into a season where you had a win and overachieved in the eyes of many the season before. Now Truex is coming into a season being viewed as the guy who should be winning multiple races and contending for a title. Expectations can often times lead to disappointment.

The other issue at play here is the addition of Erik Jones to Furniture Row Racing. Nobody seems to think that adding a car to the mix is going to change anything since JGR is so closely associated with the project. NASCAR is filled with plenty of stories involving teams struggling when they add a car to their stable.

I’m not saying Truex flops in 2017, but I am saying there will be times he struggles and that he will not meet expectations, thus disappointing his excited fans.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In a perfect world Dale Earnhardt Jr. would win 3-5 races in 2017 on his way to an appearance in the Chase and ultimately a trip to the final-four. From there Earnhardt would cap his comeback off with his first championship which would lead to questions about his retirement and future plans in the world of NASCAR.

Now, let’s jump back to reality for a moment.

Could all of that happen? Of course it could. It was only a couple of seasons ago that Earnhardt was winning multiple races and looked to be primed to make a run for a title. The issue with 2017 is that so much has to go right for the driver of the No. 88 machine.

First Earnhardt has to win, something that has not happened since 2015. Yes, I know he missed half of 2016, but he wasn’t winning before he was done for the season. Second, Earnhardt has to make it to the final-four in the Chase, something that he has never done in his career as he tends to struggle down the stretch (IE 2014 and 2015).

Third and most important, Earnhardt has to stay healthy in 2017, which could or could not happen as there is no way of guessing how this plays out. Earnhardt could easily have no issues in 2017 and not miss a single race, then again, he could also wreck at Daytona and end up with another concussion.

For Earnhardt to get where his fans want him to be in 2017, a lot has to go right for him and his team. While it’s not impossible, it’s just more likely not to happen given recent events and some of the road blocks that will be ahead of the driver of the No. 88 machine this season.

