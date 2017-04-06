NASCAR drivers take on ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ and hilarity ensues

So you think being a NASCAR star is all sprawling luxury homes, private jets and multi-million-dollar salaries?

Well, it’s all of those things sometimes, but it does come with a downside. And we’re not just talking about having to sign 100,000 autographs a year or getting mobbed by fans when you want to grab a Big Mac or a cold brew.

The worst part isn’t even having to deal with those pesky media people. Not most of the time, anyway.

NASCAR drivers also have to endure the indignities of doing promotional work for upcoming races.

And while some of the promotional work is clever and engaging, some of it is truly cringe-worthy.

Especially when NASCAR drivers are asked to sing.

In fact, after listening to the “Deep in the Heart of Texas” video, one can’t help but wonder whether Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage was ahead of his time years ago when he printed up t-shirts that said “Shut Up and Drive!” and passed them out drivers.

Because keeping quiet is a whole lot easier on the ears than listening to the drivers sing.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!