NASCAR driver to attend Donald Trump inauguration festivities

Last October at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie Austin Wayne Self’s AM Racing Toyota carried sponsorship from “Trump-Pence Make America Great Again.”

This week Self and his father, AM Racing president Tim Self, will take in the festivities for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Thursday evening, Austin and Tim will attend Thursday night’s Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the Gaylord National Harbor in Maryland.

“Designated as a V.I.P. for the black-tie affair, Self will sign autographs from 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. at the National Harbor Sports Bar as part of his entertainment responsibilities on Jan. 19,” the team said in a new release.

The Trump-sponsored truck that the younger Self drove to a 14th-place finish at Talladega will also be on display at the event.

In his rookie season, the driver qualified for 22 of 23 Truck Series races and finished 15th in points.