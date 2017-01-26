NASCAR Cup Series: Roush-Fenway Racing – One Year Later

One year ago, we gave our opinion that improvement was needed at Roush-Fenway Racing and how to achieve this. One year later, let’s see where they are.

This our third and final installment in a short, three-part series on teams which were identified last year at this time as needing improvement. We have already highlighted Richard Childress Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Our final installment will focus on Roush-Fenway Racing (RFR.) The most notable change at RFR is that they have downsized to a two car team this year after campaigning three cars last year. Veteran driver Greg Biffle “decided” to step away from driving duties shortly after the 2016 season ended, and was not replaced. Perhaps it wasn’t entirely his decision.

RFR has a less than enviable reputation of holding on to loyal talent behind the wheel. After doing everything that was asked for almost 20 years, Mark Martin was told to pack up when he asked Jack’s consideration for a partial season some years ago. Matt Kenseth, Carl Edwards and now Biffle have also all left the organization.

This leaves Jack with over-rated Trevor Bayne and Danica’s tool Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. on which to pin the organization’s future.

No. 6 – Trevor Bayne

2016 Average Start: 20.4

2016 Average Finish: 19.9

Best 2016 Start: 3rd – Atlanta

Best 2016 Finish: 3rd – Daytona (July)

Final 2016 Points Position: 22nd

Bayne began his Cup career on top of the mountain with his 2011 Daytona 500 win. He fell down and has been trying to climb back up ever since. His year-over-year results did improve from 2015 to 2016, but he’s still not regarded as a consistent contender.

Bayne is again paired with crew chief Matt Puccia, and more time together will only improve communication some more. Additionally, the 800-pound gorilla was pushed aside for some new, contemporary talent behind the scenes this off-season. General Manager Robbie Rieser is now overseeing vehicle production and his former duties have been split apart. Kevin Kidd will now serve as Competition Director while the Operations Manager role goes to Tommy Wheeler.

Bayne has always performed well at plate tracks, so expect him to have a decent showing at Daytona. The races that follow will set the tone for his season. Fans should have a pretty good gauge by the end of the west coast swing.

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

2016 Average Start: 17.4

2016 Average Finish: 19.6

Best 2016 Start: 3rd – Charlotte (May)

Best 2016 Finish: 2nd – Bristol (August)

Final 2016 Points Position: 21st

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. will need to show the NASCAR garage his leadership skills to maximize the opportunities available to him in 2017. He has always had a veteran driver somewhere on his team, and that is gone now with the departure of Greg Biffle. Time to sink or swim.

Stenhouse inherits Biffle’s crew chief Brian Pattie for 2017, while Nick Sandler is now RFR’s Director of Engineering. On paper, these and the other organizational changes described earlier look promising. Also to RFR’s benefit will be the addition of four new Ford partners in the cars from Stewart-Haas Racing. More information will be available to share.

Fastenal, Sunny D and Fifth-Third Bank have committed to return as primary sponsors, each taking the same or more races than they did last year. Zest soap has decided not to return as a primary sponsor, but may sign on in a lesser capacity.

As with Bayne, Stenhouse is encouraged to get out of the gate strong and focus on maximizing his potential each week. Many potential distractions have been eliminated, so fans will truly see what makes Ricky tick each week.

Summary

RFR has seemed like it was in a rebuilding phase for too long now. It is our opinion that any organization is only as good as the people within it. While the on-track talent has been noteworthy over the years, too little attention was paid to “the boys back at the shop,” many of whom were getting a little long in the tooth.

It would appear that at last reality has set in and Mr. Roush has realized that overdue upgrades were necessary for the support personnel. We feel that some of those issues have been addressed and that it is now time to see how they come together.

Prediction: Both Bayne and Stenhouse will continue their trend of improvement in 2017. They really have run out of excuses. Distractions have been minimized, upgrades have been made to the employees who actually build the cars and Ford will be a stronger brand. Ricky will benefit the most, and will make the playoffs as an at-large entry. Bayne will be better too, but is still a little wet behind the ears. Give him time, though.

This article originally appeared on