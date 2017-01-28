NASCAR: Cup Series Removing Driver Names From Windshields

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is going to come with a handful of changes or enhancements that are sure to play a major role on the outcome of the season. With the bigger changes there will also be some smaller changes and one of then includes where the drivers names will be on the cars.

Since the start of the 2013 season all of the cars in the Cup Series have featured the name of the driver on the front windshield. The only deviation from this came in 2016 during the playoffs when NASCAR replaced the names of the drivers with their Twitter handles.

In 2017 the names on the front of the cars will be replaced all together with the name of the series and the manufacturer of the car. This changed was confirmed in a report from NBC Sports that came out on Friday.

Monster Energy will have its logo and name across the top of the front windshield with the car manufacturer’s logo. Both Xfinity and Camping World have their names across the front windshield of the vehicles in their series. The driver’s name moves to the rear windshield on Cup cars – matching where a driver’s name is located in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series. The change is a part of an update to the rule book. Section 20.4.19 includes a diagram showing the alteration. The move was made to align the Cup series with the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series in series sponsor placement on the vehicle.

Seeing the name change on the cars in 2017 will take a bit of getting used to but those who watch NASCAR’s other two series should already be used to the look.

The change also makes sense for NASCAR as they are going to want to thoroughly integrate their brand into NASCAR this season.

This article originally appeared on