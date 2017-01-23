NASCAR: Chase Elliott, Hooters partner up for two races (Video)

Hooters will sponsor Chase Elliott’s car for two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in 2017.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Monday that Hooters will be Chase Elliott’s primary sponsor. With the new sponsorship deal, Hooters will be Elliott’s car sponsor for two Monster Enegery NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2017 season. Hooters has a long history of sponsoring NASCAR drivers including Alan Kulwicki in 1992.

“Twenty-five years after being part of one of the most memorable seasons in NASCAR history, Hooters is excited to support another amazing talent in Chase Elliott and the No. 24 team,” said Carl Sweat, chief marketing officer of Hooters of America LLC. “As the official headquarters of race day, we’re proud that so many NASCAR fans choose to watch the races at Hooters every week while enjoying their favorite wings, ice cold beer and one-of-a-kind Hooters Girl hospitality.”

Elliott’s No. 24 Hooters car will debut will debut at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7 and will be used Nov. 12 at Phoenix International Raceway. Down the road it wouldn’t be shocking if Hooters and Elliott team up for more races in 2018. Check out the new-look No. 24 car below.

Hendrick Motorsports employs many talented drivers including Elliott. He impressed during his rookie Cup Series in 2016 by posting 10 top-five finishes and qualifying on the pole position twice. He leaned on his crew chief and pit crew wisely throughout the season. Likewise, Elliott showed endurance and skill throughout the long and daunting season.

Additionally, the 21-year-old driver’s 2017 season is filled with potential. This year’s season begins in less than a month at Daytona International Speedway. Until then, Elliott and his team have a lot to work on as they look to repeat the 2016 season.

All in all, Elliott is one of the drivers worth watching this season. It’s good to see a young driver advance through the levels and succeed at the top circuit quickly. However, it only gets tougher as he takes on perennial favorites like Jimmy Johnson during the 2017 season.

