NASCAR: Carl Edwards To Run For US Senate In 2018?

The NASCAR Universe is a few weeks removed from the announcement that Carl Edwards would not be racing during the 2017 season. Even though time has passed, it has done nothing to better help NASCAR fans understand why Edwards walked away from the sport.

This week some clarity might have come through about Edwards and his decision to leave NASCAR so abruptly. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College in Columbia, MO and a regular commentator on KBIA’s Talking Politics thinks that Edwards has a future in politics.

According to Smith, Edwards will be making a run at US Senate in 2018. She made these comments on-air recently.

One more unrelated thing, and remember where you heard this first. Carl Edwards, the recently-retired NASCAR driver and hometown hero, will run against [Democrat] Claire McCaskill for the Senate seat in 2018.

After Smith alluded to Edwards turning to a life of politics, it only made sense for someone to reach out to the former NASCAR driver. The AP spoke to Edwards about a potential jump into the world of politics and Edwards responded.

I believe firmly in the principles that the U.S. was founded upon. If I could help, I definitely would consider it. No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation

Edwards did make it cleat to the AP that at this time he did not have any plans on running for US Senate but he also did not close the door on the notion of going down that road in the future.

Since his announcement to leave NASCAR there have been more questions than answers and this is just another case of that. Edwards refused to say he was retiring from NASCAR and worded it as he was stepping away for 2017. Now Edwards isn’t saying that he doesn’t want to run for US Senate, but is just stressing that it’s not in his plans at the moment.

Heck, with all of the mystery surrounding why Edwards left, you might as well throw the new format and point system into the hat as a deciding factor as well (I’m kidding, or am I?).

