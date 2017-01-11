NASCAR: Carl Edwards Explains Why He Is Calling It A Career

Carl Edwards announced Wednesday that he’d be retiring Immediately from the MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR Cup Series.

Carl Edwards stunned everybody in and related to NASCAR yesterday with the decision to walk away from NASCAR.

Edwards, 37, finished fourth this season in the championship this past season, but had told Joe Gibbs sometime before Christmas, he did not want to compete any longer.

Edwards finished second in the championship in 2008, and 2011. 2011 he lost via a tie with Tony Stewart by virtue of wins.

When Edwards walked out he joked about the media buzz over the last few days but said:

I have no regrets. Its been a blast.

Edwards gave three reasons for wants to give up competing full-time.

I’m satisfied with my career. Even without a Championship.

This is a full encompassing thing. It’s full-time. I need to devote that time to other things. My health. I can stand here healthy. I’m a sharp guy and I want to be a guy in 30 years.

As far as what Edwards might do outside of racing, he says he has a lot of interests and there is not telling what he and Coach Gibbs might do later.

Edwards said if he wants to return to racing, Joe Gibbs will be the first person he’ll call.

I’m calling Coach Gibbs First. There’s no better race car than the Toyota Camry. There’s no better engine. There’s no better Crew Chief than Dave Rogers. There’s no better proof. I’m going to race here.

Edwards also mentioned that the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Concussion incident factored into the accident.

Edwards got chocked up after a question and had to turn away to catch himself.

This is 100% personal. It has nothing to do with contract negotiations. I like getting paid, but it has nothing to do with that.

No one but Edwards himself knows at this point knows what lies in the future. But Edwards seems content an satisfied with this decision.

Daniel Suarez, the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, will replace Edwards in the No. 19 Toyota Camry in 2017.

