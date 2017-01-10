NASCAR: Carl Edwards Expected To Announce Retirement Wednesday

News is beginning to swirl that NASCAR driver Carl Edwards is going to announce Wednesday that he is stepping away from the sport.

It’s a story that is still developing but Bob Pockrass of ESPN is reporting that on Wednesday Carl Edwards is expected to announce his retirement from NASCAR. In the report which is linked in the tweet below, Pockrass mentions that at this time there is not any indication as to why Edwards is stepping away.

Carl Edwards is expected to announce Wednesday that he plans to retire immediately from NASCAR racing after a… https://t.co/LiwYWxlMse — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 10, 2017

The report also goes onto state that at this time there isn’t any indication as to who will takeover the No. 19 machine with JGR this season. However, it would not be a surprise if reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez took over the ride. In fact, a Fox Sports story on the subject is reporting that it will be Suarez in the No. 19 machine, but JGR has yet to confirm that.

It’s important to note that at this point the details as to why all of this is happening is still not known, those answers should come with the announcement from Edwards on Wednesday.

Edwards is coming off of a solid 2016 season in which he made the Chase and the final-four. In fact, Edwards was leading the final race of the season and might have won the championship had it not been for a late wreck with Joey Logano after a caution flag forced a restart.

Although Edwards is 37 years-old, he is absolutely in the prime of his career right now from a performance stance and it will be interesting to hear what he has to say on Wednesday.

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

