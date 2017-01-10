NASCAR: 25 Signs That You Might Be Addicted

Are you addicted to NASCAR? Do you wake up everyone morning thinking that the Daytona 500 is one day closer? If any of these 25 signs fit you, you might be addicted to NASCAR.

When it comes to being a sports fan the first thing that you have to remember is that the word fan comes from the word fanatic. That right there should clue you in that fans in general might be a bit off in certain scenarios. Then of course there are fans who take their love and passion and turn it into an obsession. Again, there is nothing wrong with being obsessed with NASCAR or any other sport. In fact, some obsessions are considered to be healthy. I don’t know if NASCAR falls under that healthy category but that is neither here nor there.

If you or a loved one thinks that they might be obsessed with NASCAR, here is a quick list that will give you a better idea. Chances are if you find yourself on this list several times than you might have an obsession.

You never need a program when you go to NASCAR events You have no issue running off the number and sponsors of every driver in the running order as well as the ones who didn’t qualify for the race but there is some hesitation when asked about your husband or wife’s birthday/anniversary. You verbally coach your favorite drivers pit crew while watching pit stops on television. You have a driver’s number tattooed anywhere on your body. Whenever your child needs to bring something in for show and tell you let them borrow something from your NASCAR collection. The same drivers that you just cheered for wrecking because you needed a caution to come out, you’re now calling every name in the book because they caused a caution while your favorite driver was leading the race. You not only draft with other cars on the highway but you’re in a race against everyone, whether they are aware of it or not. You might struggle with you child’s math homework but you can explain the NASCAR point system to anyone that asks. When you’re behind someone and the light turns green you start yelling GO, GO, GO, GO, GOOOOOOOO! This could happen in your head or aloud. You pull to the inside or outside of cars in order to pass them on ramps. This usually happens at speeds double the recommended ramp speed seeing as how you’re supposed to slow down on ramps. Depending on your favorite driver there are simply some places you won’t go or products you won’t buy. For example: Lowe’s, Jimmy John’s, Subway, Dollar General, M&M’s etc. On the flip side, depending on your driver you might only purchase or visit certain places. Let’s be honest, how many Jimmie Johnson fans are going to a Home Depot? You plan family things specifically on weekends where there aren’t races or that there are night races. When on the highway you count the cars that you pass as positions gained and the ones that pass you, never mind you never let cars pass you. You’ve created a victory lane for your extensive die cast collection. Speaking of your collection, even though they look just the same as the toy cars that your son or daughter have, they are by no means toys. You contact all of your favorite drivers sponsors to see if they will send you free driver swag. That immediate sense of respect that you have for the stranger on the highway because they have a decal of your favorite driver. That immediate sense of hatred that you have for the stranger on the highway because they have a decal of a driver that you don’t like. After a bad pit stop you have no issue talking about how easy it is to do their job and if you were there this would not have happened. You believe in all of the NASCAR conspiracy theories. You start calling out adjustments for your favorite drivers car before the analysts do. As long as there are laps left “we still have a chance.” Even if your driver is in 25th place. NASCAR removing the souvenir haulers a few seasons ago was something that truly devastated you. Most people know how to get to their favorite tracks but you know all of the “back ways” as well.

So, are you obsessed with NASCAR? If you are than you might as well embrace it because it’s not like it’s going to change overnight. How many of the 25 described you? Are you also the person counting down to Daytona every day? If so, that’s 26.

Be sure to comment below and let us know how many of the 26 describe you.

