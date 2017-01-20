NASCAR 2017 printable schedule

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series kicks off in less than a month, and a printable version is available below.

It was a busy 2016 for NASCAR as their top racing level saw a change in sponsorship as Monster Energy is now the main sponsor. NASCAR’s logo saw a slight redesign as well, which left some fans feeling underwhelmed and others excited about the minor change.

As is the case between every racing season, some drivers have switched teams, some teams have switched which car company they use and others have hung up their keys. Despite all these changes, one thing has stayed constant as the first official race of the schedule is the Daytona 500. For your convenience, a printable schedule is accessible here.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers participate in the Clash and Can-Am Duels before the first official race of the season, the Daytona 500. Drivers get a feel for their vehicles during these two events. Also, fans get a first look at some of the great things they can expect from the field in 2017. Likewise, these two events and the Daytona 500 all take place at Daytona International Speedway.

Each race is equally important though as the drivers want to do their best every week. Yet, some teams do better on short-distance tracks, while others historically succeed better during the longer races.

Overall, drivers’ main goal is to qualify for the Chase at the end of the season. Usually, if a driver wins at least one race out of 26 races, they qualify for the Chase. This year’s edition of the Chase begins with the Chicagoland 400 on Sept.17.

NASCAR teams will be starting their engines before the fans know it. Just like last season, FOX and NBC will split the broadcasting duties in 2017 as Jimmie Johnson looks to defend his title.

