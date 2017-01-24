NASCAR: 10 Things To Watch For During 2017 Season

It’s almost time NASCAR fans. This weekend will make it one month away from the 2017 Daytona 500 which means that the Clash at Daytona will only be three weeks away. NASCAR is coming and it’s coming quickly.

As the 2017 NASCAR season continues to draw near, fans should begin to focus in on some of the key things worth paying attention to this season. Obviously every NASCAR fans is going to be 100 percent focused on their favorite driver and rightfully so.

However, there are some bigger storylines outside of your favorite driver that are worth noting as the 2017 season gets underway. Here is a quick look at 10 things that are worth watching out for throughout the 2017 season.

Be sure to comment below if you think we missed any important ones.

The New Format/Point System

This one might be the biggest one on the list given the fact that it’s hard to predict how this is going to play out.

On Monday NASCAR unveiled a series of race enhancements for the upcoming 2017 season. The gist is simple; NASCAR races will not be broken into three segments. The winners of the first two segments will receive a playoff point while the top-10 will also receive championship points (1st-10, 2nd-9, 3rd-8 etc.). The final stage will be the run to the finish and it will give us a race winner.

Those playoff points can also be earned by winning races (five points) and finishing inside of the top-10 in points after the end of the regular season (1-15 points based on position). Any playoff points earned over the first 26 races will transfer into each round of the playoffs that a driver is still eligible. So, if Kyle Busch earns 35 playoff points during the regular season, he will start each round of the playoffs with 35 points.

Naturally, NASCAR fans hated the announcement and many have already refused to watch the 2017 season. For those of you out there with any sense, I hope you will at least give the new format a month or two to prove itself, after all it only seems fair.

SHR’s Move To Ford

When the 2017 season begins Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Danica Patrick will all be in a Ford as opposed to a Chevy.

Is it a big deal? Only time will tell.

In theory the move to Ford should make Ford racing stronger and it shouldn’t hinder drivers who are already strong like Harvick and Busch. In fact, the move could even help jumpstart the performances of Patrick and Bowyer, two drivers who have struggled the last couple of seasons.

Then again, that’s the situation that everyone is hoping for. The other side of the coin could be a season where there are a lot of bumps in the road due to the switch and those bumps result in a dip in on-track performance. This of course would be the worst-case scenario for the entire organization.

Of the four drivers, keep an eye on Harvick. If Harvick comes out of the gate strong, there shouldn’t be anything to worry about this season. If Harvick struggles over the first month or so of the season, it might be a sign of things to come.

Track Repaves

Atlanta and Texas will both have new racing surfaces in 2017 which means that all eyes will be on those tracks when NASCAR heads their way this season.

In all honesty, drivers and teams are not a big fans of tracks undergoing repaves. While everyone wants the track to produce the best racing action possible, there is a certain inconvenience that comes with tracks getting repaved.

On any given race weekend a team has a plethora of notes about a track and everything associated with it. When a track undergoes a repave, a lot of those notes aren’t as useful anymore because there is uncertainty about how the new surface is going to react. Also, with a new surface you usually get a new tire, and that’s a whole other level of change for the teams and drivers.

Hopefully everyone is able to adapt quickly to the changes at both of these tracks and more importantly, hopefully they both produce a quality on-track product this season.

Monster Energy’s Impact On NASCAR

There is a new sponsor in town for the 2017 NASCAR season and that sponsor is Monster Energy. Monster comes in as the replacement for Sprint and the result is the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The name will take some getting used to but if all goes as planned, the partnership between Monster and NASCAR should be mutually beneficial.

It’s no secret that NASCAR has both a ratings and an attendance issue. It’s also no secret that NASCAR has a difficult time attracting younger fans in that coveted 18-34 demographic. The addition of Monster and the plans that will be put into motion as a result of the deal are supposed to help change all of that.

The only question is whether this will actually happen or if this is just NASCAR looking at things with great optimism. For me, my money is that things will continue their current path before they start getting better anytime in the near future. Rome wasn’t built in a day and NASCAR cannot be fixed overnight, it’s just the way that it is.

JGR’s Overall Dominance

Coming into the 2017 season JGR is the team to beat, even without Carl Edwards. While Daniel Suarez is not going the be the driver that Edwards was (yet), he is the defending Xfinity Series champion and he is racing in a quality car.

Taking a look at the other teams in NASCAR, the only team with fewer questions is Team Penske. I would argue that Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski are the best 1-2 punch in NASCAR right now. That being said, it’s hard for a stable of two cars like Penske to compete with a stable of four like JGR. When you factor in alliances, Penske only has three (add Blaney) whereas JGR jumps to six (add Jones and Truex).

Hendrick Motorsports used the be the team to beat in NASCAR but those days are gone at least for the time being. Jimmie Johnson is a solid bet but the rest of the team needs some work. Chase Elliott has never won a race, Earnhardt Jr. hasn’t won since 2015 and Kahne hasn’t won since 2014. SHR finds themselves in a similar boat with Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer, both of which are weighing that team down heading into the season at least.

So, if predictions hold true, JGR should still be the team to beat in 2017 and will most likely remain on top. However, a couple of surprises here and there and it could open the door for another team to charge on by them.

The Impact Of Less Downforce

Well, in theory it seems like less downforce should produce better racing but until it happens NASCAR fans will not be so sure.

NASCAR has been playing around with the rules book each off-season for a few seasons now in hopes of finding a formula that cracks the on-track puzzle. NASCAR wants to see a better on-track product, the drivers want to be a part of a better on-track product and NASCAR fans crave a better on-track product. With everyone working and wanting the same thing, one would have to hope that it will be achieved this season.

Unfortunately, NASCAR has a history of these things not always working out. So, will the racing be better than 2016 as a whole? Yes, I believe it will be. Will the racing be where the fans and drivers want it to be? Most likely not.

Carl Edwards and Tony Stewart

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Carl Edwards shocked the NASCAR world by announcing that he was retiring from NASCAR. Actually, in all fairness, he did not use the r-word during his press conference.

So, now the question has to be asked, will Edwards be back in 2017?

Edwards seems like a guy who knows that he is doing and a guy that does things for a reason. Edwards will not miss NASCAR anymore than whatever he is feeling the week and the day of the Daytona 500. From there life without NASCAR will get easier and easier with each passing weekend.

Edwards didn’t say retire for a reason but unless he announces something in 2017, I don’t foresee him coming back at all. So when it comes to Edwards, it’s 2017 or bust.

Tony Stewart is a bit different from Carl Edwards in that Edwards left racing to do other things. Stewart left NASCAR so that he could race in other places. The 2017 racing season has not begin yet and Stewart already has more than 70 events on his schedule and that number will continue to grow.

Will we see Stewart in the Cup Series in 2017? I highly doubt it unless a spot in the Daytona 500 opens up in the next couple of weeks.

Will we see him in NASCAR in 2017? Well, if we do my guess would be when the trucks go to Eldora. Stewart obviously has a connection to Eldora, and he loves racing on dirt and the NASCAR fans would love to see him in that event. So, if there is a way for Stewart to get himself into the race, I think we see Stewart in the NASCAR Truck Series this season.

Another Cinderella Story?

In 2016 the Cinderella story went to Chris Buescher and the No. 34 team after the rain allowed for him to win a race and make the Chase. In 2017 will something along those lines happen again?

While it’s impossible to predict, I will say that Mother Nature will not award a driver their first win in 2017. I know, I have no way of knowing that, but that’s my prediction.

As far as a Cinderella story goes, the 2017 rookie class is going to have some talent in it and it’s plausible that one of those drivers could win. However, is it truly a Cinderella story if Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones or Ty Dillon win a race? I dare say it’s not.

So, if it’s a Cinderella that you want in 2017, you may have to look to a guy like Gray Gaulding who is expected to run some Cup races.

First-Time Winners

In 2016 we saw Kyle Larson get his first win in the Cup Series and in 2017 there will be a handful of other drivers looking to do the same.

At the top of that list will be drivers like Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney. Some other names out there include Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick.

Of those five names, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon most likely will have the best chance in 2017 to win, but Blaney will not be that far behind. In fact, it might not be a stretch to see all three of those drivers win a race in 2017.

As far as Stenhouse and Patrick go? Probably not.

It’s also important to look at the rookies this season. Daniel Suarez and Erik ones will have JGR support behind them while Ty Dillon will be in a decent ride in the No. 13 machine. of the tree rookies it might seem natural to lean towards Suarez given the car that he is in but the other two should not be counted out.

Championship No. 8

Will 2017 be the season that Jimmie Johnson wins his eighth NASCAR championship?

Some NASCAR fans felt that Johnson would never get to seven championships, especially after seeing him struggle in 2014 and 2015 with the new Chase format. Well, in 2016 Johnson figured it all out and he won his seventh title.

In 2017 the sky is the limit for the No. 48 team as there is little reason to believe they cannot achieve in 2017 exactly what they did in 2016. Let’s not forget that this No. 48 team is also the team that won five consecutive NASCAR titles at one point.

The fact of the matter here is that eight is more than likely given what Johnson and his team have accomplished throughout his career.

This article originally appeared on