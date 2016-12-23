Myatt Snider, others to share KBM Truck Series ride with Kyle Busch

Myatt Snider will drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports in eight Camping World Truck Series races in 2017, KBM announced in a news release Friday.

Snider — the 22-year-old son of long-time NASCAR television broadcaster Marty Snider, now with NBC — will do so with primary sponsorship from Southeastern Mills and its Louisiana Hot Sauce brand. Snider will make his KBM debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Louisiana Hot Sauce Tundra in the Feb. 24 Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, which will be televised live on FOX.

Snider also will drive for KBM in events at Texas on June 9, Kentucky on July 6, Chicagoland on Sept. 15, Las Vegas on Sept. 30, Talladega on Oct. 14 and Homestead on Nov. 17.

Snider made his Truck Series debut for AM Racing last month at Phoenix, where he started 19th and finished on the lead lap in the 17th spot. He also won his very first start in the ARCA racing series last May at Toledo Speedway, which caught Busch’s attention.

“We’ve had an opportunity to see Myatt showcase his talent racing in the CARS Tour the last couple of years in Late Model stocks and then he really got off to a hot start on the national level when he won his ARCA debut,” Busch said. “He continued to lead laps and have quality runs in ARCA during his limited schedule, so we feel like he is deserving of the opportunity to now move into one of NASCAR’s top divisions and be capable of producing the same results for KBM and Louisiana Hot Sauce.”

Snider, who made nine ARCA starts overall last year and totaled three top-five and five top-10 finishes, said he was ecstatic about the opportunity.

“I am so thankful to Kyle, (Kyle’s wife and KBM co-owner) Samantha (Busch) and everyone at Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) for this fantastic opportunity,” Snider said. “The chance to race in a Toyota with KBM equipment is something I’ve worked my whole career to have the opportunity to do. I cannot wait to learn from Kyle and my teammates. I want to soak up every bit of information I can.

“You can’t do better than KBM in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and to have Louisiana Hot Sauce on our truck only makes it better. I’ve been blessed with great equipment and people in my career. I’m so thankful to keep that going in 2017. I’m really excited about the races we are running.”

It has been a busy week of news for KBM, which started the week by announcing that Kyle Busch himself would run five races in the No. 51 in 2017. It also has announced that 16-year-old driver Harrison Burton will pilot the No. 51 for six races in the upcoming season, and that K&N Pro Series West champion Todd Gilliland, the son of NASCAR Premier Series driver David Gilliland, will be behind the wheel of the No. 51 for four races.