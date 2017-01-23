Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series gear now on sale

Joe Menzer

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series era has arrived — and now, so has the gear.

Nearly two full years after Sprint announced it would pull the plug as title sponsor of the sanctioning body’s Premier Series at the end of 2016, NASCAR announced in early December in Las Vegas that Monster Energy would be taking over that role in 2017 and beyond.

“Obviously, they’re an edgy brand,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France said of Monster Energy when the deal was first announced. “They’re a fun brand. They get out a millennial audience in a different way than we probably had — clearly than we’ve ever associated with, particularly at this level. And they know what they’re doing. This is their DNA.”

France said then that because Monster Energy has extensive motorsports experience, they would be able to hit the ground running despite the late date of the announcement.

The fact that a little over one month later, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series gear already is hitting the shelves and being made available on-line seems to be proof of that assertion.

For a look at the early line of gear, click here.

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 01: Steve Phelps, Brian France, Mark Hall and Mitch Covington toast during a press conference as NASCAR and Monster Energy announce premier series entitlement partnership at Wynn Las Vegas on December 1, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Monster Energy, which will begin its tenure as naming rights partner on Jan. 1, 2017, will become only the third company to serve as the entitlement sponsor in NASCAR premier series history, following RJ Reynolds and Sprint/Nextel. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

6

gallery: 5 thoughts on new NASCAR-Monster Energy deal

Getty Images | Getty Images