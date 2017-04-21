Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying cancelled at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been cancelled.

The starting lineup will be set by owner points, according to NASCAR rules, with points leader Kyle Larson on the pole.

Track activities have been on hold since rain arrived at the .526-mile short track Friday morning, with more rain in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. Cup qualifying had been scheduled to begin at 4:3o p.m. ET.

NASCAR officials said they still hope to hold two practices that will be televised by FS1 — weather permitting. There is an XFINITY Series practice scheduled for 2 p.m. until 2:55 p.m. ET, followed by a single Cup practice from 3 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. ET.

Track drying efforts now are complete as a K&N Series practice is under way as there currently is a break in the rain.

It is not expected to last long, with the chance of rain increasing to 70 percent by 2 p.m. and 80 percent by 4 p.m. The chance of rain, according to weather.com, will then remain at between 50 percent and 65 percent for the remainder of the day and into the evening.

