Martinsville Radioactive: ‘Oh my [expletive]. What a [expletive]’
Short-track racing has always been known to bring out the tempers among Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers.
Sunday’s wild STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway was no different.
Listen to the very best scanner sound with this week’s edition of “Radioactive.”
“What the (expletive) happened?” Short-track racing makes for heated scanner audio. Here’s #Radioactive: @MartinsvilleSwy.#NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/5ElxykK2pl
— FOX SPORTS: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 4, 2017
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!