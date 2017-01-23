Liberty University returns with William Byron for 2017 XFINITY Series season

JR Motorsports announced that Liberty University will continue to sponsor William Byron and be the primary sponsor on his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for 17 races in the 2017 XFINITY Series season.

Byron unveiled the new paint scheme that will be on his car starting with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 25 via Facebook Live.

“Welcoming back both William and reuniting with Liberty University, it feels like a homecoming for us,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “It’s remarkable to see how quickly William has advanced his talents since he drove for our Late Model team. With the support from Liberty, we have a strong platform for him to have success at the Xfinity level.”

Along with the sponsor news, it was announced that Dave Elenz will serve as Byron’s crew chief. Elenz transitions from a two-year stint as crew chief on JRM’s No. 88 entry, which was a carousel of Cup Series drivers, that won four races under Elenz.

“It’s a privilege to have Liberty University on board with us in 2017,” said Byron, a Liberty University freshman taking online classes. “I’ve been honored to have had them as a partner the last few years, and I’m excited to take them into the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Dave [Elenz, crew chief]. He brings a lot to the table in terms of experience and leadership in this series. That will go a long way in helping our No. 9 team on the track this year.”

Check out the new paint scheme below.