Larry McReynolds: ‘Don’t get caught up in the numbers’ of new points system

One of the biggest announcements from NASCAR this week was a new points system to go along with the three-stage race format.

The initial reaction from a lot of fans was confusion over how to figure out all of the nuances of the system. “Please explain the new points system to me” has been a common statement from fans since the announcement came down Monday night.

Have no fear, Larry Mac is here.

We all have our own way of explaining how the regular-season points, playoff points, segment wins, top-10 finishes, and end of season bonus points all work, but Larry McReynolds gave one of the best analogies on it this week on “NASCAR Race Hub”.

“Look at it like every driver has two buckets,” McReynolds said on Race Hub. “One is regular-season points and one is playoff points. In regular season there are two ways to put points in that bucket. Where you finish in the race, which hasn’t changed since the start of NASCAR. And, finishing in the top 10 in one of those stages.

“Over here is your savings account. That’s the playoff points. You can’t use it, no matter how much you put into it, until we get to the playoffs. The way to put points into that playoff points bucket — win a race, win a segment, or what I love because we’re rewarding consistency is to finish in the top-10 when the checkered flag waves at Richmond.”

Hopefully, this clears up any confusion about how the points will work. At the end of the day, if you’re still confused by the points, just root for your favorite driver and enjoy the exciting racing on the track.

We’ll be sure to bring you all the updates on the points standings each week of the season.