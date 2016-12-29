Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Highlight Chili Bowl Entry List

The Chili Bowl is always an off-season highlight for race fans as it often features a few big names from NASCAR. This year NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be highlighting a record-setting entry list for the 2017 Chili Bowl.

Larson and Stenhouse Jr. will be joined by fellow NASCAR JJ Yeley, Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell. Also in the field for the 2017 Chili Bowl will be 2015-16 champion Rico Abreu.

Over the last few years the Chili Bowl has exploded in popularity.

Last year the 30th annual Chili Bowl set a record for entries when 349 drivers entered the race. 2017 will mark the 31st annual Chili Bowl and there will be 358 entries which eclipses the mark set last year. Of the 358 entries, some of the entries are still looking for drivers. At the time of this writing, some 19 teams are still looking for drivers.

The current entry list for the 2017 Chili Bowl can be found HERE.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be held Jan 10-14 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in Oklahoma.

Kevin Swindell, a four-time Chili Bowl champion will be at the track in January but it will be in a new capacity. Swindell suffered a serious spinal injury in a wreck in 2015 that left him semi-paralyzed. Swindell still cannot stand or walk on his own but that isn’t going to stop him from being at the track this year as a team owner. Kevin Thomas Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 39 car and that car will carry Swindell’s “bulldog strong” motto.

If you plan on attending the event in January you should contact the track for ticketing information.

If you’re a NASCAR fan be sure to root on the handful of NASCAR drivers that will be in the event next month.

