Kyle Busch Will Compete In Race Of Champions

2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch will look to add more to his racing legacy when he competes in the Race of Champions event. Busch is just one of many stars in a lineup that is turning into a whose who in the world of racing.

The event is scheduled to take place inside Marlins Park in Miami on January 21-22, 2017. Busch will not be the only recognizable name in the field. Busch will be competing in January against other racing stars like Formula 1 world champions Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button, fellow F1 greats Felipe Massa and David Coulthard, ‘Mr Le Mans’ Tom Kristensen, Indianapolis 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan, IndyCar star Gabby Chaves plus double FIA World Rallycross Champion Petter Solberg.

More drivers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Race of Champions is an event that has been held annually for the past 25 years now. The event brings together some of the greatest drivers in the world, across nearly all of the worlds to racing platforms including Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, MotoGP, Touring Cars, World Rally and action sports.

The event takes the world’s greatest drivers, puts them together, and allows them to compete against one another in the same equipment.

The Race of Champions is a special two-day event. The first day features the actual race of champions in which all of the individual drivers compete against one another to determine and individual winner. The second day of the event has the driver pairing up based on nationality and competing in the ‘World’s Fastest Nation’ event. Since the race is being held in America this year, we will see America take on the rest of the world to pay respect to the hosting country.

Tickets for the Race of Champions are still available if you want to root on Kyle Busch or any of your other favorite drivers. For Busch, winning the Race of Champions would be the perfect way to start off his 2017 campaign before looking to win his second NASCAR championship in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

