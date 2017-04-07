Kyle Busch stretches out for his ride to the infield care center

Kyle Busch at least kept his sense of humor after going for a long slide and brushing the wall in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with 43 minutes left in Friday’s lone Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

How so?

After telling FOX Sports he “missed my entry point going into Turn 1” and lamenting the fact that he might have to go to a backup car (team officials later confirmed they would instead be attempting to fix his primary car), Busch obviously was not in the greatest of moods.

But he made the best of it when he was told, by NASCAR rule, that he still had to make a trip to the infield care center to get checked out after the interview. So when a medical golf cart pulled up to transport him there, Busch stretched out in the back and closed his eyes for a little nap along the way.

His wife, Samantha, actually saw this on television and texted a team representative to ask why her husband was being taken away, lying prone, on golf-cart stretcher. She was told he was doing it to be funny, although it wasn’t worded quite that way.

Mission accomplished. We’re still trying to find out if it’s true that after being evaluated and released from the care center, Busch stretched out on the golf cart again and said, “Everything is great.”

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!