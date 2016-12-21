Joe Gibbs Racing drivers get after it in car-pool karaoke

I don’t care who you are: Put the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers in an SUV with Captain Karaoke and hilarity is bound to ensue.

It’s easy to see why this clip has gone viral.

Who knew these guys were this funny or had such mad musical skills?

And, yes, Carl Edwards makes his pecs bounce. “It’s not like I practice that or anything,” he says.

Seriously, there are some funny bits in here. Enjoy.